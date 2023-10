So I changed from Orcon to Slingshot and my international ping to North America is considerably worse in gaming, has anyone else had a similar experience? is it worth opening a support case to see if there is anything they can do to help?

For context if I use a VPN such as Proton VPN Free, I have about 80 less ping than if I do not use one at all, when I was on Orcon I would have 100 less ping to North America as well.

My knowledge of networking isn't amazing but suspect this is a routing issue?