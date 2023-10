I have to say, since the merger the amount of disconnects from game servers (in particular) has been getting ridiculous. Running a speed test on my UDM Pro gives me 900 Mbps down and 510 Mbps up. A friend of mine, much more clever than I am with regard to his comprehension of networking said, the 'retention rate' with Orcon has been poor so moved to Spark.. Spark gives me the hebe gebes but im considering moving now considering the issue I've been having.

I'm seeing general slow downs especially at peak times. Netflix, Disney plus all have been showing compression artifacts in the image which is a clear sign of slow speeds (have tested the wired connection from my TV and its gigabit).

I can't say with any certainty that the merger operation is to blame buts its certainly a strange coincidence that I've been having so many issues since.

My 2 cents