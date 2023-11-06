Hamster007:

Sorry if this has been posted before. Story as follows:

I am a current 2Degrees Fibre customer who wants to switch to Hyperfibre 2.

Signed up for it via their website and got a confirmation email.

No other correspondence for nearly a month.

Suffered their call center experience to find out what was going on.

Got told after a transfer that my application for Hyperfibre created a second account that was closed by their fraud team?!

Then told while they say is is available at my address and I can sign up for it all they are currently doing is collating interested parties until they have enough customers interested in it to warrant then changing something at the exchange? Again no mention of any of this whatsoever during the process or confirmation email.

Firstly is this typical? And secondly is it correct?

Does this mean hyperfibre isn`t available to me via any ISP? Even though the address lookups say that it is available?

Thanks for any insight, I'm somewhat confused.