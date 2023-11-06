Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees Hyperfibre signup woes
Sorry if this has been posted before. Story as follows:

 

  • I am a current 2Degrees Fibre customer who wants to switch to Hyperfibre 2.
  • Signed up for it via their website and got a confirmation email.
  • No other correspondence for nearly a month.
  • Suffered their call center experience to find out what was going on.
  • Got told after a transfer that my application for Hyperfibre created a second account that was closed by their fraud team?!
  • Then told while they say is is available at my address and I can sign up for it all they are currently doing is collating interested parties until they have enough customers interested in it to warrant then changing something at the exchange? Again no mention of any of this whatsoever during the process or confirmation email.

 

 

Firstly is this typical? And secondly is it correct?

 

Does this mean hyperfibre isn`t available to me via any ISP? Even though the address lookups say that it is available?

 

 

 

Thanks for any insight, I'm somewhat confused.

@SaskiaDonnell Why do 2degrees staff keep telling customers they can't connect to HyperFibre?? (When they are in a coverage area)

 

This is now about the 3rd time I have seen this mentioned

 

@Hamster007 You would be signed up to a new Account if your old account is on the older 2degrees stack then you would need to be moved to the newer Vocus stack which would mean a new account including new account number

 
 
 
 

What a shambles!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Hey! That sounds super frustrating, really sorry about that! Could you please PM me your address and account details and I will get the team to look into this for you today!

@Hamster007 Did you send the info as requested?

Hi, Details sent to @saskiaDonnell as requested.

I have been with them for a long while , I was with Snap when 2degrees brought them out, so guess it would be an old account?



Correct all customers are getting moved over to the new Vocus stack

