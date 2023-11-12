Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My turn: unhappy 2degrees broadband billing
#310676 12-Nov-2023 09:20
Around July I was looking for a cheaper broadband option. Contacted 2degrees for options on my existing account.

I asked for the $80 plan but what I got was a $20 discount on my existing $100 plan.

OK, will deal with it when the time comes.

Now for the fuck up. Included in the contract is six months of Amazon Prime. So I waited to cancel my Amazon US Prime before activating the 2degrees offer.

Their T&Cs say "Amazon Prime Video is valid for 6 months after the date you activate your Amazon Prime Video subscription during the applicable activation period."

Imagine my surprise to receive this month's bill with Amazon Prime being charged - $8 for last month and another $4 for part of this month.

I only got one month of Prime since activating it, before they started charging my account.

No happy.




  #3158462 12-Nov-2023 09:34
Between stuff like this and the CFs with the migration to the Vocus stack things aren’t going to well for them.




  #3158464 12-Nov-2023 09:35
#tyrefire

 

The only process that seems to be optimised is cancelation, so suggest you use that as its a 2 min call, no upsell, just tell them the end date, they say "ok, anything else I can help with today?" and then the call ends.




  #3158634 12-Nov-2023 13:48
Their billing system is really weird..... I was getting charged the correct amount, then following month would be quite a bit lower, then the next month quite a bit higher to "catch up", then one month be billed for something, then have credits applied, it was really frustrating trying to make sure I was only paying what I should be.

 

The last time I spoke to a CSR, they said " your free static IP...." - I was like hold on, I pay a monthly fee of $10 a month on that, how is it "free" ?? They didn't know what I was talking about... checking the last bill before I bailed showed a "free" static yet I was paying for it as well..

 

Much prefer current ISP's billing - its clean and clear exactly what you're paying for.

 

And you don't have to sit on a phone for an hour for someone to tell you they have no idea what you are talking about..........

 

 

 

 




  #3158640 12-Nov-2023 14:08
On the phone now. Someone on the line in under two minutes, so there is good stuff there. Total call time was 13 minutes.

 

Explained that I am being billed for Amazon Prime, but I only activated it last month, so it shouldn't be charged until five months from now.

 

The person applied a credit for the month and half but wasn't sure or couldn't confirm this won't be charged again next month.

 

I guess we will have to wait and see the next invoice again.

 

 




  #3158749 12-Nov-2023 22:29
If it happens again you should ask them to credit you 10 months for the trouble. It is not uncommon that they give 12 months Prime when you renew (I got that last time).




  #3174059 21-Dec-2023 14:04
Their billing system is something.

 

I just got an email saying, "Your account is overdue," and the balance is the incorrect Amazon Prime billing from last month.

 

What happens is that last month I was given a credit and I paid the balance. However, the credit is not applied to the invoice; it only appears on the next invoice (this month). So, for anyone looking at it, it shows I only paid part of last month's invoice.

 

This month's invoice has last month's credit, this month's Amazon Prime, plus this month's Amazon Prime rebate.

 

So, my final balance is correct. But looking at it as a statement, I owed them money (even though I had a credit), and they sent me an email with "Your account is overdue" and this:

 

 

It looks like you haven’t paid your latest 2degrees bill. We understand things don’t always go to plan, and you may have forgotten to pay — it can happen to the best of us.

 

 

I did pay on time. I paid ahead of time because I paid as soon as it landed. When I signed up for the twelve months, I also put a calendar reminder on my Outlook. I will be shopping around then.

 

  #3174069 21-Dec-2023 14:41
Referring back to my mobile phones moved to 2d recently, yes, their systems are shockers.

 

They did in the end credit $30 to each of our two phones but the individual credit transactions are not recorded in the account so I don't really know whats what so I really don't know whether I have been properly reimbursed.

 

Imagine working with your bank if they omitted credit records.

 

To their credit, though, my two emails to them re my account messup were replied to by voice very quickly. No waiting ages on a phone call.

 

Good luck @freitasm

 

 



  #3174118 21-Dec-2023 16:55
freitasm: Around July I was looking for a cheaper broadband option. 

 

 

 

It sounds like their T&Cs were incorrect, and that the free 6 mth Amazon period started as soon as you signed in July, rather than the date you activate the subscription. Very annoying for you. 

  #3174878 23-Dec-2023 07:37
I'm having the very same argument with them at the moment. I resigned and expected my 6 months to start at the end of my previous contract on 28/9/23, thus ending at the end of March 2024. Surprise, surprise, it ends on 1/2/24. I've therefore lost 2 months of the previous free Amazon offer. The customer service person tried to insist that was correct because September, October, November, December, January and February are six months. I've already spent around 3 hours on the phone arguing with them about a $16 cost. That must have cost them much more in time. Why do their customer service people not have the discretion to just put this stuff right? I've asked them to put their calculations down in writing so that I can take it to the TDRS, something which will cost them more still. There's no logic.

 

 

 

I should also add that this is the third renewal that they've stuffed up my Prime.

 

 

 

If there's anyone from 2degrees on here, would you like to intervene?

  #3174895 23-Dec-2023 08:16
Refer to my post above, only optimised process is to cancel, no arguments or upsell.




