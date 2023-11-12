Their billing system is really weird..... I was getting charged the correct amount, then following month would be quite a bit lower, then the next month quite a bit higher to "catch up", then one month be billed for something, then have credits applied, it was really frustrating trying to make sure I was only paying what I should be.

The last time I spoke to a CSR, they said " your free static IP...." - I was like hold on, I pay a monthly fee of $10 a month on that, how is it "free" ?? They didn't know what I was talking about... checking the last bill before I bailed showed a "free" static yet I was paying for it as well..

Much prefer current ISP's billing - its clean and clear exactly what you're paying for.

And you don't have to sit on a phone for an hour for someone to tell you they have no idea what you are talking about..........