Around July I was looking for a cheaper broadband option. Contacted 2degrees for options on my existing account.
I asked for the $80 plan but what I got was a $20 discount on my existing $100 plan.
OK, will deal with it when the time comes.
Now for the fuck up. Included in the contract is six months of Amazon Prime. So I waited to cancel my Amazon US Prime before activating the 2degrees offer.
Their T&Cs say "Amazon Prime Video is valid for 6 months after the date you activate your Amazon Prime Video subscription during the applicable activation period."
Imagine my surprise to receive this month's bill with Amazon Prime being charged - $8 for last month and another $4 for part of this month.
I only got one month of Prime since activating it, before they started charging my account.
No happy.