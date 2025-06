I think I can do better than OP.

I have spent the last little while crouched small in a corner trying to make myself as inconspicuous as possible, dreading the day when my broadband account was migrated to the new system, given the many reports of bad experiences. Last week I finally got the dreaded email from 2degrees "Changes to your broadband account". I opened it, read it, it didn't demand any action from me, my internet was working fine, so I closed it and went back into my corner. One day I'll have to look into the new app and new account logins but now is not yet that day.

And then yesterday another email arrived, this time from Chorus of all places.

"You recently made changes to your fibre broadband connection at your home.

Chorus worked closely with your broadband service provider to make the changes you have asked for your connection

We'd appreciate a few minutes of your time to complete a quick survey about your fibre connection experience with us. It should take about 8-10 minutes to complete the survey"

I would love to say they apparently did a fantastic job given that whatever they did I never even noticed, but I asked for nothing, I have nothing to rate, nothing to spend 10 minutes of my time over, thank you very much!