Hello there,

I recently received an unsolicited email from 2degrees suggesting that I switch my broadband connection from fibre to WiFi, on the grounds that my monthly invoice would drop from $97 to $55.

Given that such a change would reduce 2degrees' revenue, there's no way that they're making such an offer out of the kindness of their heart / concern for my financial wellbeing.

In light of that, anyone happen to know what the true motive is for encouraging me to switch to WiFi ... what's in it for 2degrees ...?

(incidentally, I'm not interested in the offer as my download speed would drop from around 300 mbps to somewhere between 5-100 mbps)

Thanks!