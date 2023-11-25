Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Why are 2degrees making this offer ...?
bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


#310821 25-Nov-2023 10:01
Send private message

Hello there,

 

I recently received an unsolicited email from 2degrees suggesting that I switch my broadband connection from fibre to WiFi, on the grounds that my monthly invoice would drop from $97 to $55.

 

Given that such a change would reduce 2degrees' revenue, there's no way that they're making such an offer out of the kindness of their heart / concern for my financial wellbeing.

 

In light of that, anyone happen to know what the true motive is for encouraging me to switch to WiFi ... what's in it for 2degrees ...?

 

(incidentally, I'm not interested in the offer as my download speed would drop from around 300 mbps to somewhere between 5-100 mbps)

 

Thanks!

Bung
6391 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3163427 25-Nov-2023 10:07
Mobile Wireless not Wifi. 2D own their own mobile network, they would save by not having to pay the fibre network company eg Chorus a share of your charge.

 
 
 
 

bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


  #3163436 25-Nov-2023 10:26
Ah OK, thanks Bung!

 

I'm not especially clued-up on Network / Comms stuff, but I take it from what you're saying that Mobile Wireless is the same as Wireless Broadband (see first page of their email below) ...?

 

UPDATE: OK, I see that's what it actually says in point [4] below ... thanks again for your help.

 

 

 

michaelmurfy
meow
13214 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163440 25-Nov-2023 10:43
It also isn’t as good. Basically 100% margin for them also. 

 

Stick with UFB. 




bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


  #3163443 25-Nov-2023 10:52
Thanks cat ... that makes sense, yeah I thought there must surely be some kind of tangible benefit to 2degrees.

 

I just realised too that their email was probably prompted by the very recent installation of a massive 2degrees 5G cell-tower just down the road from me.

 

Definitely sticking with fibre!

 

Cheers!

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79130 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163444 25-Nov-2023 11:19
If you have the option of fibre or mobile broadband, stick with fibre.

Always.




Linux
11287 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163649 25-Nov-2023 15:21
@bluemoon If you don't need fast fibre and want to save some $$ check out ' Fibre starter ' 50/10 $60 a month and $50 per month if you have a pay monthly mobile with 2dgrees

 

I moved my parents to Fibre starter and zero issues streaming HD Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime etc....

 

Fibre is king hands down!

 

 

bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


  #3163725 25-Nov-2023 18:13
Thanks for the heads-up re Home Fibre Starter @Linux ... I didn't know about that - looks like it might be worth checking out.

 

Thanks again!



Delorean
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163730 25-Nov-2023 18:50
Linux:

@bluemoon If you don't need fast fibre and want to save some $$ check out ' Fibre starter ' 50/10 $60 a month and $50 per month if you have a pay monthly mobile with 2dgrees


I moved my parents to Fibre starter and zero issues streaming HD Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime etc....


Fibre is king hands down!


 



I can also vouch for the 50/10 plan

Brilliant for light users, no issues with speeds either with 4k streaming.




bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


#3163735 25-Nov-2023 19:04
@Delorean ... yeah, I signed up for it just now, as it looks like it would be a much better fit for me. And whilst I wasn't paying any modem rental on the $97 plan, even with a $5 charge for that the Home Fibre Starter is still a very worthwhile saving at $65/month.

 

@Linux ... again, thanks very much indeed for mentioning this - I declare you to be a National Treasure!

 

All The Best!

Linux
11287 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3163736 25-Nov-2023 19:05
@bluemoon If you already have a router you won't be charged the $5 per month

bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


  #3163743 25-Nov-2023 19:58
The $5 was appended to the $60 when I changed plan, but yeah, it may get flagged aside when the changeover actually occurs.

 

Due to hearing loss I very rarely use my phone, nevertheless I also just now signed up  for a $10 Mobile Prepay Plan, as having one of those reduces the Home Fibre Starter from $60 to $50/month, so I'd actually be no worse off overall, so rather than pay the extra $10 for Fibre alone, instead reassign that $10 to my phone for the various benefits offered by a Prepay Plan.

 

Well, I've learnt a great deal today about the ins and outs of 2degrees fees! Thanks very much guys for all the advice, it's greatly appreciated!

 

 

 

 

stick
357 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3163807 25-Nov-2023 22:44
bluemoon:

 

The $5 was appended to the $60 when I changed plan, but yeah, it may get flagged aside when the changeover actually occurs.

 

Due to hearing loss I very rarely use my phone, nevertheless I also just now signed up  for a $10 Mobile Prepay Plan, as having one of those reduces the Home Fibre Starter from $60 to $50/month, so I'd actually be no worse off overall, so rather than pay the extra $10 for Fibre alone, instead reassign that $10 to my phone for the various benefits offered by a Prepay Plan.

 

Well, I've learnt a great deal today about the ins and outs of 2degrees fees! Thanks very much guys for all the advice, it's greatly appreciated!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have you actually tried applying your mobile plan to the fibre plan? 2degrees doesn't seem to accept the $10 mobile prepay plan as it isn't considered a 'pay monthly' plan by them...

RunningMan
8905 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163827 26-Nov-2023 02:08
Yeah pretty sure it has to be pay monthly mobile, not prepay mobile plan for the discount.

 

 

  • 2degrees Pay Monthly Bundle Discount

     

       

    1. If you are a 2degrees Pay Monthly mobile customer and have a 2degrees broadband Plan you are entitled to a $10 discount on your 2degrees broadband monthly Plan Charge (“$10 Bundle Discount”).
    2. Only one $10 Bundle Discount per 2degrees Pay Monthly mobile customer. If you are on a Pay Monthly Group Plan, only the main account holder of the Group Plan is eligible for the $10 discount. Other members on the same Group Plan will not be eligible for the discount.
    3. Your 2degrees Mobile Phone Number needs to be loaded into Your 2degrees Broadband to be able to activate the $10 Bundle Discount.
    4. If you terminate your 2degrees Pay Monthly Account you will no longer be eligible for the $10 Bundle Discount.

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/personal/broadband/fibre-and-copper/60-92-109-139-169-broadband-plan 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/pay-monthly 

nztim
3741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3163830 26-Nov-2023 05:38
Really wish the “big three” would stop with the “suggestions” to move people to their fixed wireless products

This is all about trying to avoid paying the access charge to the LFC




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

bluemoon

32 posts

Geek


  #3163912 26-Nov-2023 10:45
@stick @RunningMan

 

Oops, looks like you're right and I misinterpreted the deal ... it was a case of too good to be true I guess.

 

I reckon it's a helluva fine distinction though, between a 'Pay Monthly' plan and a 'Prepay' plan that's paid for monthly, which I interpreted as a 'Pay Monthly' plan. It's also difficult to spot any substantial difference between the two plans, except one offers a $10 discount on Broadband and the other one doesn't.

 

Oh well, I'll just cancel the Prepay plan when the month I've already paid for has elapsed.

 

Thanks for the heads-up!

