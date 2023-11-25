Gidday all,



I'm after some straightforward advice here please regarding my VDSL situation, as we live semi-rural and Fibre is not an option.



For the last 3+ years we've had rock-solid 125 Mbs down / 25 Mbs up. This allowed us to download files / games etc at around 12 MBs~ which we could live with. However, in July they cut us over and broke everything, which cost me multiple hours trying to sort out with their tech support - all of whom had completely different opinions on how to reconfigure our FritzBox. We've been with 2degrees since the Snap days, so suspect they've misconfigured our account in multiple ways.



Anyway, since the July outage it's been getting worse and worse month-on-month. First it was 40 Mb/s down, then 20 Mb/s down, now we're dipping into the 10 Mb/s down. Interestingly, upload does not appear to be affected in the same way, as it's still running at 20-25 MB/s.



We're running the provided FritzBox 7530, and I have just swapped that over to a different freshly factory reset FritzBox 7530 - there has been no improvement in speed.





Can someone please provide sound advice around how this should be configured - I have zero confidence in anything 2degrees tell me at this point.



Failing this, suggestions of a suitable ISP for VDSL that may not have this problem would be greatly appreciated.





Here's some screenshots of various things:

https://i.imgur.com/Fcb4pDI.png

https://i.imgur.com/t7hMB6C.png

https://i.imgur.com/VqSW7xg.png

https://i.imgur.com/cdCGtH1.png

https://i.imgur.com/H6UfBtx.png





Thanks for your time, I greatly appreciate it.



Kind regards,

Romeowns