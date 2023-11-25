Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees VDSL router configuration help please
Romeowns

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310832 25-Nov-2023 21:48
Gidday all,

I'm after some straightforward advice here please regarding my VDSL situation, as we live semi-rural and Fibre is not an option.

For the last 3+ years we've had rock-solid 125 Mbs down / 25 Mbs up. This allowed us to download files / games etc at around 12 MBs~ which we could live with. However, in July they cut us over and broke everything, which cost me multiple hours trying to sort out with their tech support - all of whom had completely different opinions on how to reconfigure our FritzBox. We've been with 2degrees since the Snap days, so suspect they've misconfigured our account in multiple ways.

Anyway, since the July outage it's been getting worse and worse month-on-month. First it was 40 Mb/s down, then 20 Mb/s down, now we're dipping into the 10 Mb/s down. Interestingly, upload does not appear to be affected in the same way, as it's still running at 20-25 MB/s.

We're running the provided FritzBox 7530, and I have just swapped that over to a different freshly factory reset FritzBox 7530 - there has been no improvement in speed.


Can someone please provide sound advice around how this should be configured - I have zero confidence in anything 2degrees tell me at this point.

Failing this, suggestions of a suitable ISP for VDSL that may not have this problem would be greatly appreciated. 


Here's some screenshots of various things:
https://i.imgur.com/Fcb4pDI.png
https://i.imgur.com/t7hMB6C.png
https://i.imgur.com/VqSW7xg.png
https://i.imgur.com/cdCGtH1.png
https://i.imgur.com/H6UfBtx.png




Thanks for your time, I greatly appreciate it. 

Kind regards,
Romeowns

RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3163828 26-Nov-2023 02:23
Compare to fibre, xDSL has the added issue of making sure the physical line is connecting well. From this is looks like the physical copper line is fine:

 

 

 

The line seems to connect at the rate you were seeing pre changes, so that side of things can be ruled out.

 

That leaves the network changes being made by 2d - on fibre this is a change from PPPoE to DHCP, but not sure what the config change is for xDSL. The setup instructions for the 7530 don't help much, and were last updated in Sept 2022.

 

What instructions have 2d provided in respect of setup?

 

 

 
 
 
 

nztim
3741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3163829 26-Nov-2023 05:31
As mentioned you have a healthy like from a Sync perspective looks like this is a network migration issue




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Romeowns

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3168475 5-Dec-2023 17:17
Problem solved - I've moved to Voyager and my speeds are back where they should be. I'm currently on a 100 Mbps NIC so this is good enough for now until I get that sorted. 

Both speed tests were directed to the 2Degrees Christchurch server.

2degrees:

 


Voyager:



RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3168486 5-Dec-2023 17:25
Is there a 100Mb/s link in there somewhere? VDSL is syncing at 125Mb/s so you might be able to squeeze a bit more out it.

Romeowns

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3168538 5-Dec-2023 18:46
There is a new bottleneck, my 2.5Gbps Intel Ethernet Controller i225-v NIC is only running at 100 Mbps. Apparently it's a known issue with this NIC, no idea how that happens on a $1000 motherboard but here we are...

RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3168548 5-Dec-2023 19:28
That would explain it. Tried updating drivers? Manufacturer's, not Windows.

nztim
3741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3168554 5-Dec-2023 19:56
Really hope 2degrees get their network routing sorted soon, customers are going to get fed
up soon




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Alaskakiwi
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3172243 16-Dec-2023 09:50
Interesting, I have been seeing the same VDSL DL degredation for a few months now to the point it I need to physically reboot the Fritxbox every few hours!

 

My copper line rates at initial negotiation are good 120DL and 30UL, but within a few hours it drops to figures similar to yours (~20 DL, 25UL). Soon after the the DSL connection gets dropped, or IP4/!P6 connection is lost.

 

I have called 2D now 5 times, we raised a ticket with Chorus in Queenstown to check the port (we swapped it and had the same DL speed adaption/degredation response over 2-3 hours), DSLAM and all look OK from their side. 2D are now sending me a new Fritz box so will be able to verify that piece of the puzzle next week.

 

 

 

 

 

Question for the Telecom/Data techs

 

Why would my DL negotiate 120MB/s consistently, been rock solid for multiple years, and suddenly the last 2-3 months consistency degrades in a few hours to the point of dropping the IP4/IP6 and DSL connections? This occurs 24/7 day/night so is not related to packet demand etc I guess. The connection restarts 5-10 times in a given 24hr period, which makes it useless for business meetings and VC's etc.

 

Do you think this is a back end issue with 2D?, routing error, routing speed adaption problem etc?

 

Thanks Ryan

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
13415 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3172250 16-Dec-2023 09:59
Alaskakiwi:

 

Interesting, I have been seeing the same VDSL DL degredation for a few months now to the point it I need to physically reboot the Fritxbox every few hours!

 

 

dont do that, it plays havoc with the DDLM monitoring on the connection. it thinks its unstable, so drops sync rates to try and get it stable.

SomeoneSomewhere
1782 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3172255 16-Dec-2023 10:15
Alaskakiwi:

 

Interesting, I have been seeing the same VDSL DL degredation for a few months now to the point it I need to physically reboot the Fritxbox every few hours!

 

My copper line rates at initial negotiation are good 120DL and 30UL, but within a few hours it drops to figures similar to yours (~20 DL, 25UL). Soon after the the DSL connection gets dropped, or IP4/!P6 connection is lost.

 

I have called 2D now 5 times, we raised a ticket with Chorus in Queenstown to check the port (we swapped it and had the same DL speed adaption/degredation response over 2-3 hours), DSLAM and all look OK from their side. 2D are now sending me a new Fritz box so will be able to verify that piece of the puzzle next week.

 

 

 

 

 

Question for the Telecom/Data techs

 

Why would my DL negotiate 120MB/s consistently, been rock solid for multiple years, and suddenly the last 2-3 months consistency degrades in a few hours to the point of dropping the IP4/IP6 and DSL connections? This occurs 24/7 day/night so is not related to packet demand etc I guess. The connection restarts 5-10 times in a given 24hr period, which makes it useless for business meetings and VC's etc.

 

Do you think this is a back end issue with 2D?, routing error, routing speed adaption problem etc?

 

Thanks Ryan

 

 

If that's actual sync speeds that are dropping, you have a completely different issue to the OP and should start a different thread. 

 

That's a physical line issue, modem issue, or Chorus DSLAM issue. Nothing to do with the ISP.

RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3172307 16-Dec-2023 10:45
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

If that's actual sync speeds that are dropping, you have a completely different issue to the OP and should start a different thread. 

 

 

@Alaskakiwi this. If your VDSL line rate is fluctating this is the total opposite to the OP in this thread.

