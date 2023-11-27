Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Was with MyRepublic now with 2degrees very slow download speeds
Voycie

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310872 27-Nov-2023 21:10
Hi,

 

I was with MyRepublic but moved to 2degrees with the buy out.

 

I have a ASUS AX3000 router and I believe the download speeds are choked to under 100mbps.

 

There was a post here that talked about the changes you needed to make to the ASUS to solve the problem. I followed the instructions including selecting 2degrees under the IPTV tab but when I do that I get the following error message on the router management screen under Internet Status = "Your ISP's DHCP does not function properly"

 

Can anyone please help?

 

Thanks

 

Mike

michaelmurfy
meow
13358 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10339

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3164693 27-Nov-2023 21:27
Replaced the Ethernet cable from your router to your ONT?




k1w1k1d
1555 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1040


  #3164696 27-Nov-2023 21:45
We were also shifted from MyRepublic to 2Degrees and have an ASUS AX300.

 

We have had no issues with speed since the changeover. Getting 900/500.

 

RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4625


  #3164818 28-Nov-2023 01:26
Can you link to the post you are using for reference?

 

Is there any other settings at all that were touched?



Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3164827 28-Nov-2023 06:52
I thought that the MyRepublic to 2Degrees migrations were like for like, i.e., no vlan tag. Selecting 2degrees profile would apply the vlanid=10 tag which is not what you want.

 

The post you read most likely related to 2degrees PPPoE to DHCP migration.




RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4625


  #3164834 28-Nov-2023 07:22
If it's limited to 100 Mb/s the there's 2 common issues:

 

1) ONT-router connection negotiated at 100Mb/s - check for faulty cable

 

2) QoS enabled. Gaming mode etc. Turn it off.

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3164847 28-Nov-2023 07:52
Spyware:

I thought that the MyRepublic to 2Degrees migrations were like for like, i.e., no vlan tag. Selecting 2degrees profile would apply the vlanid=10 tag which is not what you want.


The post you read most likely related to 2degrees PPPoE to DHCP migration.



All hell would break loose id they changed them to VLAN10




Voycie

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3165102 28-Nov-2023 13:43
Thanks - I have tried using several different Cat 6 cables to connect my router to the ONT but the speed is still around 94.3mbps. 

 

When I choose 2degrees from the LAN/IPTV and reboot the router I get an error message = ISP's DHCP does not function properly message. If I change back from 2degrees to Manual Setting the error goes away and I can connect to the internet but the speeds are still round 94mbps.

 

It's so frustrating especially considering everything was working fine when I was with MyRepublic.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3165120 28-Nov-2023 14:07
As stated the 2Degrees profile on router simply adds the vlan tag which is not what you want as MyRepublic connections were migrated with no vlan tag set. So you have discovered normal behaviour.

 

This has absolutely nothing to do with your speed problem.




RunningMan
9003 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4625


  #3165138 28-Nov-2023 14:40
RunningMan:

 

Can you link to the post you are using for reference?

 

Is there any other settings at all that were touched?

 

 

Please answer this. Is the post about changes from MR-2d or is it a post about the (probably unrelated) speed issue you are trying to solve? Was the same exact setup working before you were migrated?

k1w1k1d
1555 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1040


  #3165192 28-Nov-2023 18:09
The changeover from MyRepublic to 2Degrees worked seamlessly for us. Didn't have to make any changes.

 

Did you try the IPTV settings I posted?

 

What other settings have you changed?

michaelmurfy
meow
13358 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10339

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165361 28-Nov-2023 20:14
94.3Mbit indicates you’ve likely got an Ethernet connection somewhere (ONT to Router or Router to device) negotiating at 100Mbit. I know you said you checked all Ethernet cables but perhaps do some investigation to ensure they’re all negotiating at Gigabit. 




