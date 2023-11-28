Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees website completely down?
turtleattacks

#310882 28-Nov-2023 13:30
Just trying to top up my parent's Prepay phone and looks like the entire has been knocked over? 

Pretty unusual for the entire site to be down...




xpd

xpd
  #3165096 28-Nov-2023 13:31
Yup appears dead for me as well




Stu

Stu
  #3165098 28-Nov-2023 13:38
Must've fixed it? It's currently working for me.




turtleattacks

  #3165100 28-Nov-2023 13:39
Stu: Must've fixed it? It's currently working for me.

 

Weird... what ISP are you on and have you tried a different browser? Still not working for me from different connections/browsers. 




Wakrak
  #3165105 28-Nov-2023 13:47
Working fine on Edge. Skinny Fibre in Hamilton. 

Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3165106 28-Nov-2023 13:48
Opera, Android, Spark




Stu

Stu
Hammered
  #3165108 28-Nov-2023 13:51
Also fine with Opera and Chrome, Android, on 2degrees mobile data.




linw
  #3165125 28-Nov-2023 14:21
Not working for me on Edge in Porirua.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Neori
  #3165129 28-Nov-2023 14:22
linw:

 

Not working for me on Edge in Porirua.

 

 

 

 

Which provider are you with?

linw
  #3165131 28-Nov-2023 14:29
Orcon.

djtOtago
  #3165145 28-Nov-2023 15:01
Works for me Edge, Slingshot

chrisvp
  #3165147 28-Nov-2023 15:09
Hi, resolved for those who couldn't access the site?

turtleattacks

  #3165149 28-Nov-2023 15:11
Can confirm that it's working now. Thanks team. 




linw
  #3165150 28-Nov-2023 15:11
Good here now.

 

Had a laugh with my wife as we are in the process of moving our phones to the $10 pre-pay account and thought we may have broken 2deg😊

