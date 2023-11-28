turtleattacks

Just trying to top up my parent's Prepay phone and looks like the entire has been knocked over?
Pretty unusual for the entire site to be down...
Stu: Must've fixed it? It's currently working for me.
Weird... what ISP are you on and have you tried a different browser? Still not working for me from different connections/browsers.
Working fine on Edge. Skinny Fibre in Hamilton.
Not working for me on Edge in Porirua.
Not working for me on Edge in Porirua.
Which provider are you with?
Works for me Edge, Slingshot
Hi, resolved for those who couldn't access the site?
Can confirm that it's working now. Thanks team.
Good here now.
Had a laugh with my wife as we are in the process of moving our phones to the $10 pre-pay account and thought we may have broken 2deg😊