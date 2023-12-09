I'm having a problem today with specific websites or even sub sites not being reachable.

I'm in contact with 2 degrees who have had me factory reset the 2 Degrees supplied Fritzbox 7530, but this hasn't solved the problem.

I can load the xero.com webpage but not the login.xero.com page. The TVNZ on-demand page loads but the video won't play. Prime video wont load.

This is on both wired and wireless devices.

Pinging xero.com works, but login.xero.com (e11670.a.akamaiedge.net [131.203.5.178]) times out.

2 Degrees have asked me to reply to an email with any other specific examples, and I am also after any other ideas anyone can suggest for them to check out.