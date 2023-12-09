Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees ADSL Northland - Specific websites not reachable
aaristotle

121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#311041 9-Dec-2023 16:37
Send private message quote this post

I'm having a problem today with specific websites or even sub sites not being reachable.

 

I'm in contact with 2 degrees who have had me factory reset the 2 Degrees supplied Fritzbox 7530, but this hasn't solved the problem.

 

I can load the xero.com webpage but not the login.xero.com page. The TVNZ on-demand page loads but the video won't play. Prime video wont load.

 

This is on both wired and wireless devices. 

 

Pinging xero.com works, but login.xero.com (e11670.a.akamaiedge.net [131.203.5.178]) times out.

 

2 Degrees have asked me to reply to an email with any other specific examples, and I am also after any other ideas anyone can suggest for them to check out.

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
RunningMan
7975 posts

Uber Geek


  #3170094 9-Dec-2023 16:44
Send private message quote this post

@richms

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=310989&page_no=1#3170085 

 
 
 
 

Protect your online activity with NordVPN (affiliate link).
nztim
2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3170097 9-Dec-2023 16:47
Send private message quote this post

Think this will be network migration related.....




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

aaristotle

121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3170102 9-Dec-2023 17:04
Send private message quote this post

Also just tried using a VPN (Tunnelbear) to a NZ endpoint over the ADSL connection and sites work correctly. Disconnect the VPN and back to specific sites not working again.



nztim
2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3170104 9-Dec-2023 17:13
Send private message quote this post

aaristotle:

 

Also just tried using a VPN (Tunnelbear) to a NZ endpoint over the ADSL connection and sites work correctly. Disconnect the VPN and back to specific sites not working again.

 

 

This is definitely a routing issue! @chrisvp @sounddude




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

UncleFungus
11 posts

Geek


  #3170112 9-Dec-2023 17:53
Send private message quote this post

I can't browse stuff.co.nz, farmers.co.nz and cannot access the microsoft site to give my kid more Minecraft time (he's not happy lol).   If I RDP in to my work PC then I can access web sites as normal.

 

 

 

 

aaristotle

121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3170121 9-Dec-2023 18:36
Send private message quote this post

Tried farmers.co.nz and stuff.co.nz and both not working for me either.

DaMuzzMan67
32 posts

Geek


  #3170122 9-Dec-2023 18:41
Send private message quote this post

Not only for you in Northland, but for me as well  - New Plymouth Tuatahi Fibre on 2Degrees.

 

 

 

Same websites - stuff.co.nz, farmers.co.nz, Xero - all timeout requests (Farmers.co.nz even times out with a simple ping request).

 

 

 

Interestingly, I did notice after the migration that I don't have any IPv6 DNS servers auto-allocated by 2Degrees on the Fritzbox 7560 - only the new Slingshot DNS servers on IPv4.

 

 

 

I do hope they do sort out their routing - was affected earlier in the week with their international outage (although running a Mobile Hotspot using my 2Degrees 4G phone worked fine to access the websites that I couldn't over Fibre).



UncleFungus
11 posts

Geek


  #3170159 9-Dec-2023 20:24
Send private message quote this post

I think it's been fixed.   Stuff and farmers are working now.

aaristotle

121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3170606 11-Dec-2023 12:53
Send private message quote this post

Still not resolved.

 

stuff.co.nz works with a bit of a lag, but farmers.co.nz, tvnz.co.nz, login.xero.com and primevideo.com still won't connect. Using a VPN to a NZ endpoint over the same internet connection works perfectly for all sites, disconnect the VPN and back to not working.

aaristotle

121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3170628 11-Dec-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

Managed to get through to 2 degrees and they tried switching off port filtering, and after a router reboot everything works correctly. Port filtering was turned back on and another reboot and still all working OK. 

 

So not sure what changed overnight and was picked up by the reboot, but all OK at the moment.

Cxf

Cxf
7 posts

Wannabe Geek

2degrees

  #3170719 11-Dec-2023 15:05
Send private message quote this post

An Akamai CDN routing issue within our network was identified resolved over the weekend by our support team.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Lenovo






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 