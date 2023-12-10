Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Not receiving texts from 2degs to Vodafone Australia
Neil1980

#311051 10-Dec-2023 12:25
Hi I was wondering if I could get any help here as I have been trying with Vodafone support and getting a little bit of a run around.

 

My mother and brother are both of 2degs plans in New Zealand and I’m with Vodafone Australia and we have never had this problem until recently where I cannot receive text messages from them both, I can send them texts and ring them no problems, they can ring me, but I cannot receive texts, only this network thou as all other networks I can receive from. ( only really noticed this happening after the 25th November when my mum never texted me back from me wishing her a happy birthday ) so could be longer. 

 

Is this a 2degs problem or a Vodafone Australia problem, and what could be the issue. 

 

also I have tried other Vodafone phones here too and they never received texts from them also both phone where different makes too. I have a iPhone and I tried my bosses phone which is Samsung. 

 

any help would be greatly appreciated

 

thanks 🙏 

 

neil 

cokemaster
  #3170286 10-Dec-2023 13:03
I’ve also got a connection with Vodafone AU and I suspect that I’m experiencing similar symptoms to you.

It’s hard to pin down but:
VFAU to Spark: SMS yes, MMS yes
VFAU to One: SMS yes, MMS no
VFAU to 2 Degrees: SMS sometimes *, MMS no.

* the sms appears to send however I often don’t get a response from the other party acknowledging it.

If I use Optus or Telstra, I don’t experience any issues with either SMS or MMS to all 3 NZ operators.

I do have a local 2 Degrees sim here, I might do some further testing or maybe do some more when I’m back in NZ next Saturday.

Any fault will need to be lodged with the sending party.

 

 

 

Going offtopic:

 

One of the reasons why I use Voda as a daily driver is the voice quality, generous data allowance and roaming allowance.
Optus has 2nd best roaming ($5 for 5GB roaming a day, however seen reports that they may 'throttle' roaming speeds), they definitely have reduced uploads on their domestic network (5-15mbps). 
Telstra has the worse ($5 for 1GB a day in NZ, $10 elsewhere), best overall performance on their 4G-5G network... but you pay a significant premium. 

 

 




Neil1980

  #3170351 10-Dec-2023 14:17
It’s is strange I can receive texts from every other network just not 2degs unsure on why this stopped happening but Vodafone Australia seem to think it’s a 2deg problem

That’s why I’m here hoping someone can help as it’s a little frustrating when they send me messages and assume that I received them, which I haven’t

Hopefully 🤞 someone can shed some light

Linux
  #3170365 10-Dec-2023 16:16
@Neil1980 If 2degrees is the A party (sending) then the 2degrees should be looking into the issue and the 2d customer should be logging a fault

 

Why not use Whatsapp or something similar?



Linux
  #3170366 10-Dec-2023 16:18
Neil1980: It’s is strange I can receive texts from every other network just not 2degs unsure on why this stopped happening but Vodafone Australia seem to think it’s a 2deg problem

That’s why I’m here hoping someone can help as it’s a little frustrating when they send me messages and assume that I received them, which I haven’t

Hopefully 🤞 someone can shed some light

 

@Neil1980 VodafoneAU is the B party (receiving) they can't trace SMS that have not reached the VodafoneAU network for delivery

 

edit: Further to this have you / they got handsets you can enable RCS on? (bypass the carriers SMS Gateway)

Neil1980

  #3170369 10-Dec-2023 16:36
@linux Yes 2degs is the one that is sending them so I might ask my brother in New Zealand to ring them again about this fault.

I have advised Vodafone here that this is a issue, I mean it use to work but suddenly just stopped and the problem isn’t just with me, it’s all Vodafone handsets here cannot receive from a 2degs number ( just text messages that is ) I’ve tried this with multiple people I know on Vodafone and they never received the texts either. Both iPhone and Samsung.

On the question of why not use WhatsApp etc my mum older so she a little old school and like to send me texts.

And also with your question about RCS not sure if my iPhone has that sorry.

Do u think this is the 2degs issue in Nz ? Because if it is I will get my brother to contact them and I might also too.

Thanks 🙏

Linux
  #3170372 10-Dec-2023 16:53
@Neil1980 I'm not saying it is a 2degrees fault but 2degrees are the ones that need to start the fault investigation and if 2degrees don't find an issue then 2degrees will have channels to contact VodafoneAU with what they find

 

VodafoneAU can't trace something that is not sent from there own network - It is impossible

cokemaster
  #3170373 10-Dec-2023 16:55
I'm going to try and replicate the issue with my 2D sim --> my Voda AU connection. If I'm able to replicate the issue, I'll log a fault with 2D customer support tomorrow. 
I always thought my 2D friends were shunning me :P 




Neil1980

  #3170389 10-Dec-2023 18:32
@cokemaster yeah I was in the same boat when my brother and mum weren’t texting me back I thought it was a me issue, if u need me to be the recipient I can do that for u also.

Are u in Nz ? Because all my family are in Nz on 2degs and I’m in Adelaide on Vodafone

If u need anymore info I can do my best to supply it.

cokemaster
  #3170391 10-Dec-2023 18:42
I'm in Brisbane. I did the testing on a 2D SIM on wifi calling. 

 

So I've been able to replicate the issue: 

 

  • 2D -> Telstra - works fine. 
  • 2D -> Vodafone AU - nothing gets through. 

 

 

I've contacted 2D Customer support, they've referred me to Vodafone AU as they've 'processed and billed the SMS', lol. 
I've pushed back and indicated that I want them to investigate it, they've warned that they might not be able to give a different result. 

 

I do have a service request that I can share (via PM). Looks like we'll need to log multiple examples with 2D customer support. 




Neil1980

  #3170396 10-Dec-2023 18:50
Yeah that’s the same I have no problems with any other cell carrier in Nz

My sis is one Vodafone Nz and I receive them fine
My other sis on spark and receive them fine also

Just 2deg I can receive calls from them and they receive my texts messages just I don’t get any replies.

my brother did ring them the other week and the said they needed more ppl to complain to elevate the issue. I personally think that’s bull considering it’s quite a larger issue.

Thanks for replicating the issue

Neil

cokemaster
  #3170443 10-Dec-2023 21:43
Just letting the community at large know that a formal complaint has been raised (in order to get the traction to resolve this).





SaltyNZ
  #3170499 11-Dec-2023 08:23
We will be making some changes soon which will make receiving messages from Australia (all carriers) more reliable, but there is probably not a great deal we can do about sending to Vodafone Aus other than to attack the issues one number at a time. Australian operators still expect to use SS7 and if the LSP doesn't forward the SRI_SM, or the GSP doesn't respond to us, messages will get lost. We use a hub service for basically every other country; the hub has its own number portability database for all the countries so carriers don't need to worry about it.

 

I have let operations know they should check what's going on, but if we trace the issue to Vodafone it could take a while as it will be out of our control.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Neil1980

  #3170520 11-Dec-2023 09:22
@saltynz hi thanks for your reply in your first line it says about receiving messages from Australia to Nz more reliable that my friend is not the problem I have no problems sending messages to my mum and bro in Nz they always receive my messages, it’s the other way around I cannot receive messages from 2degs in Nz to Vodafone in Australia.

Hopefully this helps

Neil

cokemaster
  #3170575 11-Dec-2023 10:44
I’d be curious to see the outcome of this.
If I port the number to Optus or Telstra, there doesn’t seem to be any issues.
If Spark or One send SMS, there doesn’t seem to be any issues either.

I’m curious to understand what One or Spark are doing differently and why 2D doesn’t seem to have any issues with Telstra or Optus.

I will do a test with 2D -> to a non ported VFAU number (eg. Number issued by Vodafone, hasn’t been ported by myself) to see if anything changes there.




Neil1980

  #3170579 11-Dec-2023 10:49
@cokemaster ild be curious too. I’ve had my number with VodafoneAu for like 10yrs and never ever had a problem receiving texts for 2degs Nz just within the last 6months it’s just stopped receiving for some reason unknown to me sorry, I’m not up with all this technical talk but your help has definitely been greatly appreciated.

Look forward to an outcome one way or another.

Neil

