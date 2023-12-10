Hi I was wondering if I could get any help here as I have been trying with Vodafone support and getting a little bit of a run around.

My mother and brother are both of 2degs plans in New Zealand and I’m with Vodafone Australia and we have never had this problem until recently where I cannot receive text messages from them both, I can send them texts and ring them no problems, they can ring me, but I cannot receive texts, only this network thou as all other networks I can receive from. ( only really noticed this happening after the 25th November when my mum never texted me back from me wishing her a happy birthday ) so could be longer.

Is this a 2degs problem or a Vodafone Australia problem, and what could be the issue.





also I have tried other Vodafone phones here too and they never received texts from them also both phone where different makes too. I have a iPhone and I tried my bosses phone which is Samsung.





any help would be greatly appreciated

thanks 🙏

neil