reubenfarrelly:

Are 2degress able to do static IPv6 allocations yet (via DHCPv6 PD) for connections via their Vocus network on UFB?

When ours was set up in November last year, a static IPv6 allocation was not possible (I pushed quite hard to get an answer about this and did get one in writing eventually), although a static IPv4 address which we are paying for, was no problem. It was possible with other variants of their network but not when brought in via the Vocus infrastructure.

I hope that 12 months on this might now be an option. Dynamic IPv6 PDs internally is fine for phones/laptops, but makes managing infrastructure quite difficult when the /56 prefix keeps changing.

Interested to hear if anyone else has been able to get this to happen recently.