2degrees/Vocus Network Static IPv6 Subnets Yet?
reubenfarrelly

#311056 10-Dec-2023 21:39
Are 2degress able to do static IPv6 allocations yet (via DHCPv6 PD) for connections via their Vocus network on UFB?

 

When ours was set up in November last year, a static IPv6 allocation was not possible (I pushed quite hard to get an answer about this and did get one in writing eventually), although a static IPv4 address which we are paying for, was no problem.  It was possible with other variants of their network but not when brought in via the Vocus infrastructure.

 

I hope that 12 months on this might now be an option.  Dynamic IPv6 PDs internally is fine for phones/laptops, but makes managing infrastructure quite difficult when the /56 prefix keeps changing.

 

Interested to hear if anyone else has been able to get this to happen recently.

nzkc
  #3170449 10-Dec-2023 22:26
I've never had my /56 prefix change in all the time I have been with 2degrees (since the Snap days). I do have a static IPv4 and I'm unsure if that means I effectively get a static /56 too.

 
 
 
 

reubenfarrelly

  #3170452 10-Dec-2023 22:44
nzkc:

 

I've never had my /56 prefix change in all the time I have been with 2degrees (since the Snap days). I do have a static IPv4 and I'm unsure if that means I effectively get a static /56 too.

 

 

Presumably you are on the Snap network not the Vocus network.

 

On the new Vocus network for me at least it changes all the time.  To verify this, I just did a router reload and I've got a whole new PD now.

nzkc
  #3170454 10-Dec-2023 23:03
reubenfarrelly:

 

Presumably you are on the Snap network not the Vocus network.

 

On the new Vocus network for me at least it changes all the time.  To verify this, I just did a router reload and I've got a whole new PD now.

 

 

Nope. I've been migrated.



reubenfarrelly

  #3170461 10-Dec-2023 23:06
nzkc:

 

reubenfarrelly:

 

Presumably you are on the Snap network not the Vocus network.

 

On the new Vocus network for me at least it changes all the time.  To verify this, I just did a router reload and I've got a whole new PD now.

 

 

Nope. I've been migrated.

 

 

Great.  Thanks, I will hit them up again with a support ticket, and hopefully now they can make it static.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3170471 11-Dec-2023 06:30
Static IPv6 here, same for years, migrated.




chrisvp
  #3170475 11-Dec-2023 07:02
Hi, purchased Static IPs now come with an IPV6 address as well.  This wasn't done for historic IPV4 so I'll reach out to @reubenfarrelly so we can add it.  I'm not sure why they weren't applied to existing static IPs when launched.

 

Regards,
Chris

reubenfarrelly

  #3170716 11-Dec-2023 14:48
chrisvp:

 

Hi, purchased Static IPs now come with an IPV6 address as well.  This wasn't done for historic IPV4 so I'll reach out to @reubenfarrelly so we can add it.  I'm not sure why they weren't applied to existing static IPs when launched.

 

Regards,
Chris

 

 


Thanks heaps to @chrisvp for sorting this out.  Static IPv6 /56 now applied to the service and working well.

