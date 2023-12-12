Kiwiflyboy

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dropping Fibre connection on ONT
Hi

Recently switched over from my Republic to 2degrees and all has been going ok for last 2 months until this weekend. While we were away I noticed I couldn’t access our home cameras or other connect devices.

Once home I logged into the router to see the logs and have heaps of these


Dec 12 21:39:33 kernel: eth0 (Int switch port: 0) (Logical Port: 0) (phyId: 8) Link DOWN.
Dec 12 21:39:46 kernel: eth0 (Int switch port: 0) (Logical Port: 0) (phyId: 8) Link Up at 1000 mbps full duplex
Dec 12 21:39:47 ddns: IP address, server and hostname have not changed since the last update.
Dec 12 21:39:48 WAN Connection: WAN(0) link up.

Once home when it happened I went to the ONT and noticed the green light that’s normally on and flashing for the fibre connected was out and after a period of time would come back on and then would work ok for a random amount of time before doing the same again.

After 2 hours on the phone with multiple calls to 2 degrees chorus tech finally tuned up 8 hours late today to tell me it was a loose connection at the other end all sorted now cya. Never even came to check the actual ONT or our setup to test it.

2 hours later guess what same problems as before.

Extremely disappointed with the service from the chorus Tech. Spent so much time dealing with 2degrees on the phone for him to fob it off.

So to finish my half rant anyone else seen this or know what’s causing it other than what I suspect is failing ONT

Cheers

Good morning,

Sorry that the experience hasn’t been great and the issue is continuing.
Can you please private message me the serial number on the ONT. It starts with ALCL.

Thanks!
Brent

 
 
 
 

The issue has been resolved now thanks to the help of @BMarquis.

 

 

 

ONT failing and cable was not fully in place at the cabinet.

 

 

