I have a billing issue - I didn't receive my bill. I got a text to say it's been sent and that my account with be debited on whatever date it is. Strange. I have received the previous bills.

I shouldn't have to repeatedly chase customer service to get it sent! I can't even see it online - problem with my online profile since joining 2D two years ago.

Can anyone help in getting me my bill, and giving me the option to change my payment method?