High ping on 2degrees after moved to new address
#311099 13-Dec-2023 15:56
Hi, I recently moved to a new address and noticed a significant increase in ping to overseas servers, particularly those in the US and Asia (Singapore).

 

My ping has jumped from a stable 120-150ms at my previous address to a frustrating 350-400ms now. However, my ping within NZ and AU remains stable.

 

The strange thing is that I haven't made any changes to my router configuration and I'm still using a dynamic IP address, so I can't request a change to IP range.

 

I'm hoping someone can help me figure out what's going on and who I should contact to get this issue resolved

  #3171482 13-Dec-2023 16:06
Have you done trace routes to these servers and what IP range is your connection in?

 
 
 
 

  #3171554 13-Dec-2023 18:29
Linux:

 

Have you done trace routes to these servers and what IP range is your connection in?

 

 

 

 

yes. but I am not really understand , can you please advise ? thanks

 

 

 

 

  #3171558 13-Dec-2023 18:42
Can you do ipconfig as well please



  #3171565 13-Dec-2023 18:56
Linux: Can you do ipconfig as well please

 

Thank you :)

 

  #3171567 13-Dec-2023 18:57
any possible to ask 2degree to change the IP range as I tried restart the router the IP still the same. thanks

  #3171572 13-Dec-2023 19:05
royalpork:

any possible to ask 2degree to change the IP range as I tried restart the router the IP still the same. thanks



If it is the IP range you would like 2degrees to fix it

Have you requested a static off 2degrees?

  #3171573 13-Dec-2023 19:10
Linux:
royalpork:

 

any possible to ask 2degree to change the IP range as I tried restart the router the IP still the same. thanks

 



If it is the IP range you would like 2degrees to fix it

Have you requested a static off 2degrees?

 

 

 

No, I am using dynamic IP but it was fine, so I have not idea what is going on



  #3171574 13-Dec-2023 19:12
Ask 2degrees if you can test with a static IP

