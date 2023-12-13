royalpork:

Hi, I recently moved to a new address and noticed a significant increase in ping to overseas servers, particularly those in the US and Asia (Singapore).

My ping has jumped from a stable 120-150ms at my previous address to a frustrating 350-400ms now. However, my ping within NZ and AU remains stable.

The strange thing is that I haven't made any changes to my router configuration and I'm still using a dynamic IP address, so I can't request a change to IP range.

I'm hoping someone can help me figure out what's going on and who I should contact to get this issue resolved