Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Orcon dropped connection to 100mbps
eonsim

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311104 13-Dec-2023 20:45
Send private message quote this post

Any one else had their Orcon Gigabit fibre connection suddenly capped to 100mbps? As of ~6pm last night our connection has gone from a decent 800-900mbps to a constant 90-95mbps for both upload and download (even at 2am...).

 

No idea why this would happen as nothing has changed (and they just charged us for a month a 900mbps), has any one else seen this? As it's rather noticeably and annoying!

 

 

 

I've contacted them so we'll see what they say, so more of a PSA, in case this is happening to more than just us...

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
l43a2
1749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3171595 13-Dec-2023 20:48
Send private message quote this post

is this over wifi as well or just cable to your PC?





 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
eonsim

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3171600 13-Dec-2023 20:56
Send private message quote this post

It's the internet have a hardwired homeserver that monitors internet speed hourly showing this. The wifi shows the same issue typically get 500-600mbps when downloading via wifi, and that's dropped to the same as the Ethernet connection and is happily pushing 500mbps to my NAS.

eonsim

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3171601 13-Dec-2023 21:01
Send private message quote this post

Actually that's a good point I should check the switches between the router and server.



l43a2
1749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3171603 13-Dec-2023 21:08
Send private message quote this post

eonsim:

 

Actually that's a good point I should check the switches between the router and server.

 

 

bingo, was going to mention that as well.





eonsim

268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3171606 13-Dec-2023 21:33
Send private message quote this post

Looks like one of the switches may have been at fault. No issues on any of the cables (all report 1GB connection) but resetting the switches and we've jumped back up to standard speeds.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







NordVPN






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 