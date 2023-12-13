Any one else had their Orcon Gigabit fibre connection suddenly capped to 100mbps? As of ~6pm last night our connection has gone from a decent 800-900mbps to a constant 90-95mbps for both upload and download (even at 2am...).

No idea why this would happen as nothing has changed (and they just charged us for a month a 900mbps), has any one else seen this? As it's rather noticeably and annoying!

I've contacted them so we'll see what they say, so more of a PSA, in case this is happening to more than just us...