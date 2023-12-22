Is it correct if someone has a mobile phone with internet and a laptop, both supporting bluetooth, he can use the laptop to browse the net etc?
Yes, but you'll get much better performance using Wifi rather than Bluetooth.
Or USB.
Thanks. There's no wifi/router available but will try USB. Would Firefix "know" the phone (android) s connected?
Is this otherwise known as hotspotting?
Or something else you're trying to achieve?
ADKM:
You should be able to set up a hotspot via wifi through the mobile (using the mobile as the router). It'll be a better/faster connection than Bluetooth
What make/model is the phone?
Is the laptop running Windows? Which version?
With Android, if you plug the phone into the laptop with a cable, on the phone look for USB Tethering in the settings.
You don't need a router for a WiFi connection - you use a WiFi Hotspot on the phone (again, look for in settings) and connect the laptop to the phone's WiFi Access Point (as found in that settings section).
Sounds ideal, haven't heard of hotspotting so will do some Googling. Thanks.
Yo Huckster... my last reply was before your msg showed up. I'm waiting to hear from the owner what sort of phone it is and the laptop is still to be bought. Plenty around at the moment on TM.
But also, he has a smart TV but no net access except on the mobile. Maybe he can 'hot spot" direct to the TV?
Yep. TV may not handle by cable but probably via WiFi hotspot.
Just be wary that using a laptop via hotspot connection to the phone will use a lot of mobile data unless managed appropriately.
So make sure there's plenty available before being hit with a potentially costly bill!
Mehrts:
To help OP - is it something like 1 hour of HD video = 1GB of data?
If not told that it's a metered connection, Windows (and many apps) will download several GB of updates without bothering to ask. They'll probably do this even if it is set as a metered connection.
The phone is a Samsung A21S and TV a Panasonic TH40 400z
Their mobile plan gives unlimited but slows down after so much is used. At the moment they just use the phone, but were thinking the bigger TV screen would be an advantage.
A laptop would let them use a windows type browser and use HDMi to connect to the TV.
What do you folk suggest, or think would be best ? There is no actual wire/fibre of any kind to the house. Their provider is 2 degrees.
Use the personal hotspot built into the handset ' settings - connections - mobile hotspot & Tethering '