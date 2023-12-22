Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Connect Mobile to laptop for internet access
ADKM

852 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311195 22-Dec-2023 11:19
Is it correct if someone has a mobile phone with internet and a laptop, both supporting bluetooth, he can use the laptop to browse the net etc?

 1 | 2
SaltyNZ
6997 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174494 22-Dec-2023 11:32
Yes, but you'll get much better performance using Wifi rather than Bluetooth.




huckster
715 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174501 22-Dec-2023 11:45
Or USB. 

ADKM

852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3174522 22-Dec-2023 12:14
Thanks. There's no wifi/router available but will try USB. Would Firefix "know" the phone (android) s connected?



caffynz
72 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3174576 22-Dec-2023 12:35
Is this otherwise known as hotspotting? 
Or something else you're trying to achieve? 

Handsomedan
6015 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3174578 22-Dec-2023 12:43
ADKM:

 

Thanks. There's no wifi/router available but will try USB. Would Firefix "know" the phone (android) s connected?

 

 

You should be able to set up a hotspot via wifi through the mobile (using the mobile as the router). It'll be a better/faster connection than Bluetooth




huckster
715 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174580 22-Dec-2023 12:45
What make/model is the phone?
Is the laptop running Windows? Which version?

With Android, if you plug the phone into the laptop with a cable, on the phone look for USB Tethering in the settings.

You don't need a router for a WiFi connection - you use a WiFi Hotspot on the phone (again, look for in settings) and connect the laptop to the phone's WiFi Access Point (as found in that settings section).

ADKM

852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3174581 22-Dec-2023 12:48
Sounds ideal, haven't heard of hotspotting so will do some Googling. Thanks.



huckster
715 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174583 22-Dec-2023 12:59
ADKM

852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3174603 22-Dec-2023 13:59
Yo Huckster...  my last reply was before your msg showed up.  I'm waiting to hear from the owner what sort of phone it is and the laptop is still to be bought. Plenty around at the moment on TM.

 

But also, he has a smart TV but no net access except on the mobile. Maybe he can 'hot spot" direct to the TV? 

huckster
715 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174605 22-Dec-2023 14:06
Yep. TV may not handle by cable but probably via WiFi hotspot.

 

 

Mehrts
862 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3174610 22-Dec-2023 14:20
Just be wary that using a laptop via hotspot connection to the phone will use a lot of mobile data unless managed appropriately.

So make sure there's plenty available before being hit with a potentially costly bill!




caffynz
72 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3174614 22-Dec-2023 14:38
Mehrts:

 

Just be wary that using a laptop via hotspot connection to the phone will use a lot of mobile data unless managed appropriately.

So make sure there's plenty available before being hit with a potentially costly bill!

 

 

 

 

To help OP - is it something like 1 hour of HD video  = 1GB of data? 

SomeoneSomewhere
1137 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3174652 22-Dec-2023 17:08
If not told that it's a metered connection, Windows (and many apps) will download several GB of updates without bothering to ask. They'll probably do this even if it is set as a metered connection.


ADKM

852 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3174657 22-Dec-2023 17:30
The phone is a Samsung A21S and TV a Panasonic TH40 400z

 

Their mobile plan gives unlimited but slows down after so much is used. At the moment they just use the phone, but were thinking the bigger TV screen would be an advantage.

 

A laptop would let them use a windows type browser and use HDMi to connect to the TV.

 

What do you folk suggest, or think would be best ?  There is no actual wire/fibre of any kind to the house. Their provider is 2 degrees.

Linux
10350 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3174660 22-Dec-2023 17:56
Use the personal hotspot built into the handset ' settings - connections - mobile hotspot & Tethering '

