Linux: @2doobre What do you mean by Radio stations?

Since 2017, I was on a MyR business fibre essentials connection, and now 2D business fibre, all along I have found that http radios stations (NZ internal and external) I listen to are rebuffering, and reconnecting on a fairly regular basis (every 2-3 mins at it's most annoying times).

FLAC and HLS streams are not affected, neither are video streaming like YT, SkyTv, Samsung TV plus which stream perfectly at the same time as the http stations would buffer - rebuffer - reconnect.

Listening to the exact same http stations through 4G data remains unaffected at the exact same time also.

When LUKE was at MyR he did something that sorted it out for three months or so, but no-one at 2Deg seems interested, so far. I was hoping that Luke moved over to 2Deg's. Hopefully..........

So trying to get in touch with Luke to advise.

We did many tests and boiled it down to something external to MyR hardware, now 2Deg's hardware.

cheers CD