Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Youtube buffering with IPv6
schmoogol

39 posts

Geek


#311317 5-Jan-2024 16:42
I've recently had some buffering issues with Youtube and have discovered that if I disable IPv6 on my network this resolves the issue. Since I haven't changed any networks settings recently I'm leaning towards this being an external problem but don’t want to discount something internal.

 

Other than Youtube I’ve not noticed any problems. I pass on ipv6-test.com and get the green IPv6 banner on geekzone. I’m using a Mikrotik router and am connecting using IPoE.

 

Is anyone else having problems with IPv6 and Youtube or have any ideas about how I can test/quantify the issue rather than just trying to quickly seek through Youtube videos? Do 2degrees Youtube caches exist in both the IPv4 and IPv6 address space?

 1 | 2
nzkc
1359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178074 5-Jan-2024 17:48
With 2 degrees, also using a Mikrotik router (specifically the RB5009) with IPoE. I do not get buffering

 

I used to run a Pihole and have since moved away. I noticed that my Youtube experience improved a lot after that. So I think there was something it blocked that caused issues (maybe a particular .js file or something). So if you have something like a pihole running give it a try with it disabled.

 

Happy to DM you my firewall rules if you want to confirm its not that.

 
 
 
 

Predated
177 posts

Master Geek


  #3178189 5-Jan-2024 21:19
I switched to 2degrees about 4 months ago and have been having issues with YouTube buffering

 

As I only watch YouTube on my iPad I assumed maybe the new 2degrees router was a bit flaky on WIFI, however I found I could go straight from buffering YouTube experience and into appletv or primetv and have no buffering

 

I just did a test and the iPad has ip6 working, would be good to find a resolution for this issue

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
77079 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178193 5-Jan-2024 21:59
No problems here, using a static IP address, with IPv6 enabled too.




everettpsycho
578 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178203 5-Jan-2024 23:40
I've recently been finding issues with YouTube but not certain how related it is. My issues seem to be only on android devices and nothing else. It just won't read ahead more than 15 seconds most of the time and runs out of it's buffer. I'm on. 2degrees as well using my own Asus routers. Moving to mobile solves it on the same device so it's not the device on its own at fault here.

Strangely I don't see the problems on laptops or in browsers only in the YouTube app itself.

I don't have IPv6 on so seems it's not necessarily related to that.

michaelmurfy
meow
12652 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178205 6-Jan-2024 00:09
If you go to https://tailscale.com with IPv6 does it load for you? If not, you've got a MTU problem.

 

2degrees support a full 1500 MTU so worth double checking if your interfaces are set right here.




schmoogol

39 posts

Geek


  #3178214 6-Jan-2024 01:26
nzkc:

 

...So if you have something like a pihole running give it a try with it disabled.

 

Happy to DM you my firewall rules if you want to confirm its not that.

 

 

Thanks for the suggestions and offer. I have Adguard Home running but have tried with manual DNS on devices with the same result so don't have that high on my list. My IPv6 firewall is more-or-less the default so unless there's something I have to add (or remove) from it I suspect I'm all right there. Couldn't hurt to have a look though if you're happy to PM yours through.

 

 

 

@Predated, do your issues persist when you disable IPv6 at the router?

 

 

 

freitasm:

 

No problems here, using a static IP address, with IPv6 enabled too.

 

 

I've got a static IP too – are you using a FritzBox (or other)? It's starting to seem more likely that it's a me problem.

 

 

 

@michaelmurfy

 

The IPvFoo extension in Chrome tells me that the Tailscale url is loading using IPv6 without any problems. I originally discounted an MTU issue since I'm connecting using IPoE and all my interfaces are showing as 1500. Is there any other MTU testing I can do?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
77079 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178219 6-Jan-2024 04:20
I'm not using a Fritz.




nzkc
1359 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178241 6-Jan-2024 08:40
schmoogol:

 

 My IPv6 firewall is more-or-less the default so unless there's something I have to add (or remove) from it I suspect I'm all right there. Couldn't hurt to have a look though if you're happy to PM yours through.

 

 

My rules are also more or less default. Only have a couple of exceptions I've added myself for some internal systems - nothing around Youtube though.  Will DM them through though.

Bluntj
507 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178243 6-Jan-2024 08:45
Lots of issues with youtube buffering lately. Getting real tired of it.

Bluntj
507 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178274 6-Jan-2024 11:32
Bluntj:

 

Lots of issues with youtube buffering lately. Getting real tired of it.

 

 

 

 

Using a Fritz and large amount of buffering on android device. Buffering only seems to have started a couple of months back. 

schmoogol

39 posts

Geek


  #3178329 6-Jan-2024 12:19
The attached image shows my current MTU settings for my interfaces (all 1500). I tried changing the incoming IPoE VLAN interface to 1508 and that made no difference. I tried manually setting IPv6 MTU within IPv6/ND to 1500 and to 1280 without noticing any improvements in buffering.

 

 

I've put my IPv6 firewall back to default and that hasn't helped either.

 

 

 

@Bluntj, we previously both had upload issues (presumably due to both living in a similar southern location) so maybe something location-based is happening here too?

 

I think at this point I'll just switch off IPv6 and revisit it every so often to see if the buffering issues persist. Thanks for all the suggestions, everyone – I'll happily try anything new anyone comes up with.

 

 

matt188
47 posts

Geek


  #3178340 6-Jan-2024 13:17
I'm having YouTube buffering issues lately too. Very frustrated with it.

 

It is basically unwatchable sometimes and I have to resort to downloading the video using YouTube Premium to be able to watch. I never have any buffering with other video streaming sites. 

 

I get buffering on Apple TV (wired connection) and on iPhone. I have a static IP address and using the 2degrees supplied FritzBox.

 

I have now disabled IPv6... will see if that improves things.

everettpsycho
578 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178390 6-Jan-2024 13:27
After some experimentation this morning seems like routing through a VPN solves my buffering problems, it's not a long term solution but videos with Nord turned on are now running at 1080p by default instead of 144p without Nord. IPv6 was off so seems unrelated to that issue. As I said before it's strange it's only the android app on mobile devices on that network that seem to be the issue.

rugrat
2985 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3178472 6-Jan-2024 16:10
It’s happening to me as well. Not all videos. I think it’s the ones that are not downloaded to the ISP’s cache as all the major news ones play without a problem.

 

If I turn off wifi (2 degrees fibre) and turn on mobile data (Skinny) video plays fine.

 

I’ve checked resolutions and they are same 720p etc.

 

One video I went back to 10 minutes later that was buffering and then it played fine.

 

I have a Fritz box, all other videos play fine from other streaming sources.

 

Also have static IP and YouTube premium, I could probably test downloading the buffering ones and get around it that way.

 

edit: Tested download of buffering one and 22 minute video downloaded in under 10 seconds. So problem is only playing live stream.

Bluntj
507 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3178591 6-Jan-2024 23:16
schmoogol:

 

The attached image shows my current MTU settings for my interfaces (all 1500). I tried changing the incoming IPoE VLAN interface to 1508 and that made no difference. I tried manually setting IPv6 MTU within IPv6/ND to 1500 and to 1280 without noticing any improvements in buffering.

 

 

I've put my IPv6 firewall back to default and that hasn't helped either.

 

 

 

@Bluntj, we previously both had upload issues (presumably due to both living in a similar southern location) so maybe something location-based is happening here too?

 

I think at this point I'll just switch off IPv6 and revisit it every so often to see if the buffering issues persist. Thanks for all the suggestions, everyone – I'll happily try anything new anyone comes up with.

 

 

 

 

Where do you switch IPv6 off?

 

I will also log a fault on Monday as the issue is really annoying me. IT used to be so good and buffer free even on 4k.

 

 

 

cheers

