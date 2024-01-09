Hi all,



I signed up for 2 degrees mobile and home broadband about 6 months ago. Quick review of the service would be:

Home broadband has periodic outage for 5 mins or so, and the phone coverage isn't that great in a lot of out of town places I head.

Price is great though and once I realised the bills had to be paid to two different accounts I luckily haven't needed to go near support again.



I signed up for the $60 per month 16GB plan but with the carry over data and home I'm just not using it enough to justify that plan.

I could switch to the $45 per month 6GB plan for a while, and frankly even down to the $35 a month option too as I don't really call on it that often either.



I'm still paying off a phone though, which I presumably got at a cheaper rate because I signed up to the more expensive mobile plan.

Has anyone changed plans in this situation, and did it impact the remaining phone cost etc?