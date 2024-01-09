Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changing 2degrees Mobile plan type whilst still paying off mobile phone
Hi all,

I signed up for 2 degrees mobile and home broadband about 6 months ago.  Quick review of the service would be:
Home broadband has periodic outage for 5 mins or so, and the phone coverage isn't that great in a lot of out of town places I head.
Price is great though and once I realised the bills had to be paid to two different accounts I luckily haven't needed to go near support again.

I signed up for the $60 per month 16GB plan but with the carry over data and home I'm just not using it enough to justify that plan.
I could switch to the $45 per month 6GB plan for a while, and frankly even down to the $35 a month option too as I don't really call on it that often either.

I'm still paying off a phone though, which I presumably got at a cheaper rate because I signed up to the more expensive mobile plan.

 

 

 

Has anyone changed plans in this situation, and did it impact the remaining phone cost etc?

I'm assuming this clause refers to changing off the eligible plan, rather than the account with the company altogether.

 

Apple iPhone Offer:

 

Limited time or while stocks last. $300 Interest-free saving only available to new Pay Monthly customers and repayable if plan ends within 12 months. T

 

Saving: $300 off available when purchasing interest free on a $60+ Pay Monthly Plan on the iPhone range.  Phone balance repayable if you end your eligible plan.

 
 
 
 

What happens when you try to change mobile plans online or via the 2degrees App?

Hiya, you’ll 100% lose your rolling credit for your phone if you downgrade your plan (you are able to upgrade), but anything below the $60/month will make your credit ineligible

Assuming your credit is over 12 months at $25/month - you may as well stay on your current plan until your phone is paid off as it’s essentially making your plan $35/month



Linux:

 

What happens when you try to change mobile plans online or via the 2degrees App?

 



That's the thing though, I don't want to click that button if it then adds $300 or so onto the cost of the phone.

Call customer service check with them

Jaxson:

Linux:


What happens when you try to change mobile plans online or via the 2degrees App?




That's the thing though, I don't want to click that button if it then adds $300 or so onto the cost of the phone.



It won’t charge you anything, it will just remove your rolling monthly credit ($25/month). Hence, you may as well keep it as you’re essentially paying $35/month for 16gb. If you move to the $45/plan, you’re going to be $10/month worse off and have less data.

Hope this makes sense.

