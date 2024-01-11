Hi there,

Just bought a new Orbi 5400 wifi 6 router from PBTech after looking at quite a few positive reviews.

The new router connects directly to the Chorus Fibre 300 ONT.

I’ve attempted to set this up for a couple hours with no luck so far. I can see the local network come up and when I follow the steps in the Orbi App, it also finds the router but cannot complete setup as it cannot detect internet.



Things I have tried

- power cycled the router and ONT. I have done this multiple times in different ways to see if it matters, Justin ONT, just Orbi, both at the same time, ONT offline for several hours, nothing.

- provide PPPoE login details after the app fails to connect. Adding this info will configure the router for a bit then go back to trying to detect internet and fail again. My old router does not require this information and is not supplied by 2Degrees, regardless, doesn’t help.

- tried to configure using web portal instead as PBTech provides some setup information for the portal. The portal 192.168.1.1 doesn’t offer a login page, instead attempts to set up as well by trying to connect to the internet. This fails and gives options for static IP and MAC address (which I do not have)

- reset the Orbi router by long pressing the reset button until flashing



Starting to think I might have a defective one, anyone got any helpful tips for getting passed the setup stage?