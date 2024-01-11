Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Orbi Router Setup - No internet connection
NocturnalOwl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311383 11-Jan-2024 06:06
Hi there,
Just bought a new Orbi 5400 wifi 6 router from PBTech after looking at quite a few positive reviews.
The new router connects directly to the Chorus Fibre 300 ONT.
I’ve attempted to set this up for a couple hours with no luck so far. I can see the local network come up and when I follow the steps in the Orbi App, it also finds the router but cannot complete setup as it cannot detect internet.

Things I have tried
- power cycled the router and ONT. I have done this multiple times in different ways to see if it matters, Justin ONT, just Orbi, both at the same time, ONT offline for several hours, nothing.
- provide PPPoE login details after the app fails to connect. Adding this info will configure the router for a bit then go back to trying to detect internet and fail again. My old router does not require this information and is not supplied by 2Degrees, regardless, doesn’t help.
- tried to configure using web portal instead as PBTech provides some setup information for the portal. The portal 192.168.1.1 doesn’t offer a login page, instead attempts to set up as well by trying to connect to the internet. This fails and gives options for static IP and MAC address (which I do not have)
- reset the Orbi router by long pressing the reset button until flashing

Starting to think I might have a defective one, anyone got any helpful tips for getting passed the setup stage?

Goosey
2382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3180312 11-Jan-2024 06:21
tried this? (Especially the DHCP and VLan tagging)

 


https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help

 

If you have a Fibre connection, use these settings:

 

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
  • 802.1Q: Enabled
  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
  • 802.1P (Priority): 0
  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500
  • NAT: Enabled
If you need help setting up your own modem, we recommend that you refer to the modem manufacturer's user manual or take a 2degrees modem instead.

 
 
 
 

Goosey
2382 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3180315 11-Jan-2024 06:35
There’s also a couple “orbi” guides here…

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/quickstart-modem-guides

NocturnalOwl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180317 11-Jan-2024 06:48
Goosey:

tried this? (Especially the DHCP and VLan tagging)



https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/modem-settings/byo-modem-help


If you have a Fibre connection, use these settings:

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

  • 802.1Q: Enabled

  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

  • 802.1P (Priority): 0

  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

  • NAT: Enabled

  • NAT: Enabled


If you need help setting up your own modem, we recommend that you refer to the modem manufacturer's user manual or take a 2degrees modem instead.



I think this is the solution to the no internet issue and I have this info from 2degrees.
However my issue is that when I access the portal to configure this, it shows that the Orbi is not set up and attempts to connect to the internet to configure itself which fails. I cannot see a way to access the portal to manually configure this.

I’m stuck in a loop of requiring internet to configure my router to reach the internet 😞



jonb
1746 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180346 11-Jan-2024 08:53
Seems like it might be similar to the Eero 6 I have - it needs to be on the internet in order to be able to configure the internet connection (!)

 

 

 

I needed to use an old router that can configure via LAN/wifi to connect to internet, then connect the Eero device to that via LAN.  It is then online and can be configured with internet settings via the protal.  Then remove the old router and connect Eero/Orbi direct to ONT with the saved settings.

NocturnalOwl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180352 11-Jan-2024 09:01
jonb:

Seems like it might be similar to the Eero 6 I have - it needs to be on the internet in order to be able to configure the internet connection (!)


 


I needed to use an old router that can configure via LAN/wifi to connect to internet, then connect the Eero device to that via LAN.  It is then online and can be configured with internet settings via the protal.  Then remove the old router and connect Eero/Orbi direct to ONT with the saved settings.



Hmm sounds promising, I can give this a try when I get back home. Would this be connecting old router to ONT, then old router LAN1 to WLAN of new router? Haven’t done this kind of pairing before.

jonb
1746 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180365 11-Jan-2024 09:16
Yes, it should be able to connect to the internet that way (may have double NAT but that doesn't matter too much as you just want it to connect to the portal to configure settings).

 

 

 

Similar to step 6 of this guide

 

How do I set up my Orbi WiFi System? - NETGEAR Support

farcus
1461 posts

Uber Geek


  #3180730 11-Jan-2024 21:27
whereabouts in the country are you?
2D and connected businesses have been down for most of the day in areas of the South Island. Status page says services were restored early afternoon but 2D and Slingshot customers I know didn't get their services back on until about 20:30



NocturnalOwl

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3180732 11-Jan-2024 21:33
I’m in North Island. Standard router works just fine.
I attempted to connect the functioning router to the Orbi with still no luck.
Interestingly I went to submit a ticket with Netgear to get some support from their end and their portal shows that this serial number was sold in mid 2023 and registered to another customer, so it sounds like this router was already bought by someone else who returned it.
I think I will be doing the same.

mrgsm021
1192 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3180736 11-Jan-2024 22:21
Have you tried connecting to the Orbi router via Ethernet and access the web portal that way, rather than using WiFi?

