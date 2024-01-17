Winternotfell

Hello, I'm not sure how this happened but I recently noticed that I can't receive any incoming calls and texts from OneNZ (including Kogan). I was a Kogan customer and transferred to Warehouse Mobile(using 2degree) last September. I believe since then I have been with this issue as I remember a tradie wanted to contact me but always complained about something and had to contact my wife not too long after the transfer.

For testing, all my friends, tradies, or colleagues from non-OneNZ networks can call me or text me successfully (tested more than 10+ people from Spark, Skinny, 2degree, Warehouse Mobile, etc.). I can call anyone including those in OneNZ who can't reach me. I'm pretty sure it's not a device issue as I tested the SIM card on 4 devices, still the same.

Contacted Warehouse Mobile customer service, and what they tried to help was to reboot, and switch devices, not helpful at all. I grabbed one of my colleagues in OneNZ this morning and raised a fault saying couldn't connect to me, but the customer service said it looked good to his number and couldn't find any issue which was a bit frustrating.

Did find the same case record here in 2016. But I don't know how to deal with it currently. Could someone help me with it? thanks