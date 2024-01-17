Winternotfell

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Can't receive calls and texts from One NZ and Kogan
17-Jan-2024 11:34
Hello, I'm not sure how this happened but I recently noticed that I can't receive any incoming calls and texts from OneNZ (including Kogan). I was a Kogan customer and transferred to Warehouse Mobile(using 2degree) last September. I believe since then I have been with this issue as I remember a tradie wanted to contact me but always complained about something and had to contact my wife not too long after the transfer.

 

For testing, all my friends, tradies, or colleagues from non-OneNZ networks can call me or text me successfully (tested more than 10+ people from Spark, Skinny, 2degree, Warehouse Mobile, etc.). I can call anyone including those in OneNZ who can't reach me. I'm pretty sure it's not a device issue as I tested the SIM card on 4 devices, still the same.

 

 

 

Contacted Warehouse Mobile customer service, and what they tried to help was to reboot, and switch devices, not helpful at all. I grabbed one of my colleagues in OneNZ this morning and raised a fault saying couldn't connect to me, but the customer service said it looked good to his number and couldn't find any issue which was a bit frustrating.

 

 

 

Did find the same case record here in 2016. But I don't know how to deal with it currently. Could someone help me with it? thanks

  17-Jan-2024 11:42
I think this will need to go beyond the standard L1 people you get when you first call CS. Once you've spoken to them and gone through all their tests rebooting, trying different handsets etc, you should go back to them, explain what you've done, explain it's still an issue and push to have the fault raised with their level 2 people.




  17-Jan-2024 11:45
Sounds like a routing issue after porting from Kogan to Warehouse Mobile

