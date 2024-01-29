Our family email is all hosted with Migadu. Never had any issues with mail delivery. All domain configuration has been done exactly as recommended by Migadu.



I can’t for the life of me use a Migadu email address as a 2Degrees account email (prepay phone). It says a ‘verification email’ has been sent, but the email is never received. Nothing in junk email. Have tried multiple emails hosted on the same domain, and waiting for 24 hours, no luck. As soon as I use a Gmail address as the account email it works fine and the verification email comes through.



Does anyone have any ideas? I tried the call centre (based in South Africa for prepay) but they were no help.



Is anyone successfully registered with 2Degrees using a Migadu hosted email address?