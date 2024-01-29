I am a new customer to 2 Degrees as of today, coming from Vodafone/One NZ after 15+ years. It hasn't been the most seamless switchover for a few reasons (Store ran out of eSIM's (seriously?!?), iMessage/facetime activation issues, not able to swap eSIM to new mobile without new QR Code- which also requires a physical visit to store... etc.)

While on VF/One, I was able to disable my global roaming on my account, and then use the mobile data off my secondary sim while overseas to essentially use the VoWifi functionality, but without needing wifi. VF made it reasonably easy to disable global roaming.

I can't seem to see any information from 2 degrees show if roaming is enabled, or how I could disable it on my account. Has anyone done this?

NB: I want to disable via the provider as opposed to any software settings for the sake of comfort I'm not going to rack up a massive bill.