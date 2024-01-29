Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Any way to disable global roaming on my account?
Aaroona

#311595 29-Jan-2024 22:16
I am a new customer to 2 Degrees as of today, coming from Vodafone/One NZ after 15+ years. It hasn't been the most seamless switchover for a few reasons (Store ran out of eSIM's (seriously?!?), iMessage/facetime activation issues, not able to swap eSIM to new mobile without new QR Code- which also requires a physical visit to store... etc.) 

 

 

 

While on VF/One, I was able to disable my global roaming on my account, and then use the mobile data off my secondary sim while overseas to essentially use the VoWifi functionality, but without needing wifi. VF made it reasonably easy to disable global roaming.

 

 

 

I can't seem to see any information from 2 degrees show if roaming is enabled, or how I could disable it on my account. Has anyone done this?

 

NB: I want to disable via the provider as opposed to any software settings for the sake of comfort I'm not going to rack up a massive bill.

Linux
@Aaroona I am sure you could call 2degrees on 200 and request they disable roaming on your mobile number

 

Roaming is enabled by default

 

The issue with imessage activation is not on the 2degrees side and this will work after sometime

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
If it's bill shock you're worried about, you can also set a spend control. It used to be a minimum of $10. Not sure if you can do $0 now (the part I look after will, but self-care itself might not).




These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

