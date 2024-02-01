I'd like to preface this and say that prior to now, we used to suggest 2degrees to retail customers all of the time. We're an IT company and often get requests on who people should use for their broadband, and it was usually either suggested they go to 2degrees or Voyager depending on their requirements.

We got a call in early January from an elderly customer in her 70's. She had visited a 2degrees store for something to do with her mobile and had been signed up, somehow, for broadband. She didn't really understand what the people were even saying to her, what she'd been signed up for, what term she'd been signed up for or what it'd mean for her internet.

She had already been without internet for a few days when she had called us. She did try go back to the 2degrees store when her connection was churned to find out what had happened but they (her words) made her feel stupid. By the time we got involved, she was incredibly upset.

We tried her existing router on this new service, a 2degrees Fritzbox and another generic router and none of them would auth.

She called 2degrees and had us added as authorized, and a lovely person from customer care let us know what she'd been signed up for, what term and how much it was going to cost her. He transferred us to tech support and I had the strangest experience with tech support that I've ever encountered. Despite being authorized on the account, the rep went on this weird rant about getting the previous guy fired for telling me information about the account. Very strange experience all round.

We sent an email and tried another tech support phone call but at this point we'd spent a day trying to troubleshoot and weren't getting anywhere, so after 3 days with no internet, we had her churned out to the original ISP.

All in all, it was a terrible experience. I'm not going to say the 2degrees store pushed services on her that she didn't need, because I wasn't there for the interaction, but she didn't know what she'd signed up for or that it was a 12 month term at a higher cost than the previous ISP.

I did message someone from 2degrees here on GZ, however that didn't end up anywhere (although I do understand GZ isn't a support channel) and the email suggested for complaints just goes to broadband support. I emailed a version of this post to them and they just responded with "the account is already cancelled".

I ended up paying for the 2degrees service personally, which is ridiculous. 2degrees is unfortunately no longer the small guy "fighting for fair" as they claim.