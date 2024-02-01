Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Broadband - incredibly poor experience for elderly
CamH

468 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311617 1-Feb-2024 15:18
Send private message quote this post

I'd like to preface this and say that prior to now, we used to suggest 2degrees to retail customers all of the time. We're an IT company and often get requests on who people should use for their broadband, and it was usually either suggested they go to 2degrees or Voyager depending on their requirements.

 

We got a call in early January from an elderly customer in her 70's. She had visited a 2degrees store for something to do with her mobile and had been signed up, somehow, for broadband. She didn't really understand what the people were even saying to her, what she'd been signed up for, what term she'd been signed up for or what it'd mean for her internet.

 

She had already been without internet for a few days when she had called us. She did try go back to the 2degrees store when her connection was churned to find out what had happened but they (her words) made her feel stupid. By the time we got involved, she was incredibly upset.

 

We tried her existing router on this new service, a 2degrees Fritzbox and another generic router and none of them would auth. 

 

She called 2degrees and had us added as authorized, and a lovely person from customer care let us know what she'd been signed up for, what term and how much it was going to cost her. He transferred us to tech support and I had the strangest experience with tech support that I've ever encountered. Despite being authorized on the account, the rep went on this weird rant about getting the previous guy fired for telling me information about the account. Very strange experience all round.

 

We sent an email and tried another tech support phone call but at this point we'd spent a day trying to troubleshoot and weren't getting anywhere, so after 3 days with no internet, we had her churned out to the original ISP.

 

All in all, it was a terrible experience. I'm not going to say the 2degrees store pushed services on her that she didn't need, because I wasn't there for the interaction, but she didn't know what she'd signed up for or that it was a 12 month term at a higher cost than the previous ISP.

 

I did message someone from 2degrees here on GZ, however that didn't end up anywhere (although I do understand GZ isn't a support channel) and the email suggested for complaints just goes to broadband support. I emailed a version of this post to them and they just responded with "the account is already cancelled".

 

I ended up paying for the 2degrees service personally, which is ridiculous. 2degrees is unfortunately no longer the small guy "fighting for fair" as they claim. 





Create new topic
KiwiSurfer
1147 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189354 1-Feb-2024 17:03
Send private message quote this post

This is sadly par for the course for 2degrees -- this is not an isolated or unsual incident as you may find if you explore the threads on 2degrees here. But hopefully someone here can sort this out for you. Best of luck.

 
 
 
 


mattwnz
19432 posts

Uber Geek


  #3189355 1-Feb-2024 17:17
Send private message quote this post

I suggest spark these days for people that need that extra support. 

OldGeek
762 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3189386 1-Feb-2024 19:23
Send private message quote this post

It is clear now that 2d is no longer the small cellular service disrupter.  That ended sometime in the past, possibly with the Vocus takeover.  That clearly resulted in a new organisation that is Vocus using the 2D logo as a 'trading as'.  I just took a look at their website and there is no-where where they have corporate website (www.2degrees.nz) and there is nowhere where they identify their corporate leaders.  My recollection is that the CEO is the former Vocus CEO (Murray Callandar) and the former 2d CEO exited the company when the takeover went through.

 

If a full-service ISP is needed it is hard to go past Voyager.




-- 

OldGeek.



alasta
6267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3189595 2-Feb-2024 10:55
Send private message quote this post

What a terrible experience, and not the first such anecdote that I have seen on Geekzone. If I were treated like this then I would put up a fight including involving the TDR or Disputes Tribunal if necessary, but not everyone has the confidence to do that. 

 

The telcos really should have vulnerable customer processes. Any customer meeting certain criteria would have their complaints escalated to a dedicated team with specific training around how to engage with people who might need extra support and empathy. 

nztim
2947 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3189598 2-Feb-2024 11:07
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

I suggest spark these days for people that need that extra support. 

 

 

All Elderly people I point to the direction of NOWNZ, more expensive but they have in-home tech support, and they answer their phones almost instantly.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

CamH

468 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3189651 2-Feb-2024 14:23
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

TDR or Disputes Tribunal

 

 

I considered it, and I'd love to do it if I had more time, but unfortunately time is money, and I've already given enough money to 2degrees 😅





Create new topic





