My current set up is a Fritz 7490 supplied by 2degrees connected to a Huawei ONT (LAN1), and I have a Fritz proprietary mesh set up with another 7490 and a 7530. This has been working for 5+ years.

I am thinking about upgrading to a Wi-Fi 6 setup since I occasionally experience drop-out from the 5 GHz SSID. If I buy a 7590AX or 7530AX, would it be a drop-in replacement for the main 7490 that's connected to the ONT? If not, how can I configure it to work with the Huawei ONT?