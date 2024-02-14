I'm trying to regain access to a domain that was handled by CallPlus but our phone system was migrated away from them and this aspect seems to be in limbo. It is still current and the MX and DNS records are still OK. The WHOIS records seem to reflect a few of the migrations over the years (see below), which have all led to dead-ends so far, any tips on finding out where it is actually held now?

Registrar Freeparking T/A Domain Agent

Name Server ns1.secureparkme.com (default CrazyDomains reseller nameservers)

Name Server ns2.secureparkme.com

Registrar URL https://www.openhost.co.nz/

Updated Date 2023-12-19T00:49:20Z

Creation Date 2002-09-17T21:17:01Z