2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Recovering access to domain
rhy7s

534 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311785 14-Feb-2024 18:32
I'm trying to regain access to a domain that was handled by CallPlus but our phone system was migrated away from them and this aspect seems to be in limbo. It is still current and the MX and DNS records are still OK. The WHOIS records seem to reflect a few of the migrations over the years (see below), which have all led to dead-ends so far, any tips on finding out where it is actually held now?

 

 

 

Registrar    Freeparking T/A Domain Agent
Name Server    ns1.secureparkme.com (default CrazyDomains reseller nameservers)
Name Server    ns2.secureparkme.com
Registrar URL    https://www.openhost.co.nz/
Updated Date    2023-12-19T00:49:20Z
Creation Date    2002-09-17T21:17:01Z

chrisvp
15 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3195244 14-Feb-2024 18:44
You're welcome to DM me the domain and I can get you in touch with our fulfillment team.  There are no self-serve features so all domain work is manual at this time.

Regards,
Chris

 
 
 
 

mattwnz
19467 posts

Uber Geek


  #3195294 14-Feb-2024 18:54
Isn't this domain registered through Crazy Domains who now owns Freeparking/ Webdrive, Domain Agent/ Openhost  etc. So not sure how 2Degrees comes into it. The OP needs to contact Crazy Domains who should give the OP a login to the customer control panel for the domain. I am guessing it is not a .nz domain.

rhy7s

534 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3195299 14-Feb-2024 19:17
It is a .nz domain, originally registered with FreeParking in 2002, then switched to DiscountDomains in 2005, then CallPlus in 2010. I don't know if all the changes in ownership since then have meant it ended up with CrazyDomains, i would have thought the FreeParking reference is just a relic from early times but the nameservers do point in that direction (but they are reseller account addresses).

