2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Can't check mobile payments on 2Degrees Website
CeeGee

71 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#311833 18-Feb-2024 18:08
Hi All

 

 

 

I've been trying to check my payments on the 2 degrees website.  Under Financial Transactions it has a dropdown box for Custom timeframes.  I can set a starting date, but not an end date. Can anyone suggest how it's done

 

 

 

Cheers

tardtasticx
3054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3197178 18-Feb-2024 19:14
Just looked at my last bill for 2degrees this afternoon and was a bit confused because of the font colours - but I could only select 3 months at a time, perhaps you’re hitting a date limit or something?

 

So if I picked 1st Nov 2023, all days up to and including 31st Jan 2024 were blue and selectable, any days from 1st Feb 2024 were a lighter grey and couldn’t be selected.

 
 
 
 

CeeGee

71 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3197191 18-Feb-2024 19:56
Thanks so much. I was tearing my hair out. It’s rather clunky & confusing, but thanks to your help I finally got there

