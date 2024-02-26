Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees topup online with voucher - how?
26-Feb-2024 15:06
One of my boys needs his prepaid mobile topped up so his plan rolls over. He's at school and has the phone with him, so I thought I'd surprise him and top it up from home.

 

Purchased a $10 topup voucher from the dairy for him and tried to top up online but there's no option to use a voucher to do it.

 

I remember there was previously, and found I last did this in October 2023, the link for it mentioned Web2Pay.

 

Has this functionality been removed? If so, is there any way online still that I can do this, or do I physically need the phone to top him up? Not really interested in calling 2degrees and waiting forever on the phone.

jameshammond
  26-Feb-2024 15:09
From memory (this was a while back) you called or text a number printed on the receipt and gave them the code. 

 
 
 
 

SaltyNZ
2degrees
  26-Feb-2024 15:22
Assuming you're on 2degrees as well, I think you can use a voucher to topup another phone through the IVR (201).




wellygary
  26-Feb-2024 16:24
 If you go into the 2 degrees App you can top up using a voucher, - also works logged into the 2 degrees website 

 

- either for the number connected to the app on your device or any other number , 



  26-Feb-2024 16:37
@quickymart You can topup via the 2degree website when logged into the Prepaid account select ' One-off Top up ' then ' Voucher ' then you enter the 12 digit voucher code 

quickymart

  26-Feb-2024 17:40
Linux:

 

@quickymart You can topup via the 2degree website when logged into the Prepaid account select ' One-off Top up ' then ' Voucher ' then you enter the 12 digit voucher code 

 

 

Ah he doesn't have a login, but that would make sense - I think last time I didn't need to login to do it for him. (I'm not on 2degrees myself). Thanks for the tip 🙂

  26-Feb-2024 18:35
Do they not even use the 2degrees App & Data clock?

