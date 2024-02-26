One of my boys needs his prepaid mobile topped up so his plan rolls over. He's at school and has the phone with him, so I thought I'd surprise him and top it up from home.

Purchased a $10 topup voucher from the dairy for him and tried to top up online but there's no option to use a voucher to do it.

I remember there was previously, and found I last did this in October 2023, the link for it mentioned Web2Pay.

Has this functionality been removed? If so, is there any way online still that I can do this, or do I physically need the phone to top him up? Not really interested in calling 2degrees and waiting forever on the phone.