Linux: Irihapeti: I've got a phone that switches from 4G to 3G on voice calls. Can one of these phones still do txts and cellular data, or does it become a total paperweight as far as use on the cellular network is concerned? @Irihapeti Should do SMS over 4G fine but you have not provided make / model

It's a Motorola G4 Play, running postmarketOS these days. Is there a simple test I can to do check this?

If it does become a cellular paperweight, I can still use it as a media player and a wireless access point.