So plenty of time still to get it sorted, but nice to see some communication from them.
Edit: Learn more goes to this page.
Good on them for communicating.
Question - what kind of data do they pull to assume you have a 3G phone? Would they also know your phone model etc? Sorry noob question, just curious.
heavenlywild:
They will see in their logs that when you make or receive a call your phone falls back onto 3G
heavenlywild:
Good on them for communicating.
They can see the model of phone you connect to the network with. Many years back when I was at one of the Telcos their phone system would pop up and show the CSRs what device you were calling from.
I've got a phone that switches from 4G to 3G on voice calls. Can one of these phones still do txts and cellular data, or does it become a total paperweight as far as use on the cellular network is concerned?
Or that you are on 3g all the time. My old xiaomi has SMS break if I turn on volte so it is off now, It is my phone I do voice calling on because its not afflicted with the google dialer that has obnoxious call recording limitations so when it finally cant make calls anymore I will have to find another solution.
heavenlywild:
IMEI of the device on the network as it contains TAC information
Irihapeti:
@Irihapeti Should do SMS over 4G fine but you have not provided make / model
Linux:
Irihapeti:
It's a Motorola G4 Play, running postmarketOS these days. Is there a simple test I can to do check this?
If it does become a cellular paperweight, I can still use it as a media player and a wireless access point.
Hmmm I'm pretty sure my house security system (Bosch) has a 3G module and a 2degrees sim for sending txt alerts.
There was no 4G module when it was installed as I specifically asked for one and had to settle for 3G.
Hopefully there will be one when the time comes.
Will be interested to see if telcoes offer cheap subsidised handsets closer to 3G shutdown. I see the vfone network is shutting down 3G this year.
ajw:
I wish you will be right but I would be betting against it.
ajw:
one still have 2g so will be fine for calling and sms on the older handsets.
I have seen some really cheap nasty looking featurephones from all the carriers on the in store displays. Not sure if they were subsidised and locked at all.
I can see that volte on the featurephones and junky androids being custom software will replace locking as a way to keep people on-network.
heavenlywild:
ajw:
I wish you will be right but I would be betting against it.
At under $100 for a phone I don't feel that there is any subsidy needed with this much warning. There will be the usual crowd of people who cry about no warning in 18 months time when this happens which is why its good to see an email from them come out now, and hopefully some aggressive SMS marketing/warnings to the older phones as the time approaches so that people cant say they had no idea when its turn off day.
richms:
ajw:
one still have 2g so will be fine for calling and sms on the older handsets.
I have seen some really cheap nasty looking featurephones from all the carriers on the in store displays. Not sure if they were subsidised and locked at all.
I can see that volte on the featurephones and junky androids being custom software will replace locking as a way to keep people on-network.
Vfone are switching off GSM in 2025.
I note warehouse mobile are offering a $50 credit and free $15 combo to anybody buying a new phone.