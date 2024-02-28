Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Unexpected outage? Or just a bad line?
bobdoenz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311940 28-Feb-2024 23:09
Send private message

Hi all. Is 2 degrees having an issue with unexpected network faults at the moment?

 

I'm currently with them after being migrated from MyRepublic.

 

Currently, the house (South Auckland) has just lost fibre internet since around 22:30ish.

 

Done all the usual tests. Power, router, verify cables.

 

Nothing on the 2DG outages website.

 

Phone works (grandfathered over), router sees devices, router is assigned an IP address.

 

Apologies if the formatting is weird. Currently on a mobile trying to resolve from my end. 

bobdoenz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3201226 29-Feb-2024 01:09
Send private message

And it resolves itself several hours later...

 
 
 
 

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3206690 15-Mar-2024 14:35
Send private message

Hey bobdoenz,

 

That's frustrating to deal with, has it happened again since 28th Feb?

 

Next time you're seeing connectivity issues try capture a few screenshots of traceroute from your computer to a few different destinations and message me them.

 

You could also try some different DNS services like 8.8.8.8 or 1.1.1.1 to help isolate the issue.

 

Does rebooting the router help re connect you or did connectivity remain problematic after a router reboot?

 

 

 

Cheers,

bobdoenz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206731 15-Mar-2024 15:52
Send private message

Cxf:

 

Hey bobdoenz,

 

 

 

That's frustrating to deal with, has it happened again since 28th Feb?

 

Nope. It's been 'ok' since then. This happens once or twice a year, just randomly. So I've got to deal with the family wondering why there is no internet. (Phones fine)

 

Next time you're seeing connectivity issues try capture a few screenshots of traceroute from your computer to a few different destinations and message me them.

 

You could also try some different DNS services like 8.8.8.8 or 1.1.1.1 to help isolate the issue.

 

Pings and tracerts in the command prompt time out.

 

Does rebooting the router help re connect you or did connectivity remain problematic after a router reboot?

 

No, it does not help. It resolved itself in a couple of hours with me doing nothing on my end.

 

 

 

 

Also, since 2DG had the cut cable outage in November/December, I've consistently had random timeouts/latency issues.

 

I can be browsing the web, loading pages, Steam saves/sign-in, whatever. Sometimes it will load right away, other times, timeouts. And I have to refresh the page a few times before I can get a response to the page. Different browsers make no difference.



JohnFlower
51 posts

Master Geek


  #3206915 16-Mar-2024 09:41
Send private message

Been experiencing similar to @bobdoenz.It seems simply restarting the ONT fixes the the disconnect. It hasn't dropped out completely since Thursday though.

 

Consistent timeouts to sites like https://crates.io/ and https://registry.npmjs.org/ makes it extremely frustrating to deal with certain software...

bobdoenz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3206947 16-Mar-2024 11:32
Send private message

I'm just browsing sites like NZHerald, Reddit, MetService etc. No rhyme or reason to the timeouts.

JohnFlower
51 posts

Master Geek


  #3206977 16-Mar-2024 15:46
Send private message

Yeah, it happens when simply browsing the web for me too.

 

The sheer number of requests sent to the two sites I mentioned makes this issue a lot more apparent.

slyone
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3212973 1-Apr-2024 18:31
Send private message

Experiencing the same thing, was also migrated from MyRepublic. Facing frequent outages, would say 2-3 a week at present, normally resolve themselves within 30 minutes. Is this common as its crazy frustrating?



kemosabe
66 posts

Master Geek


  #3213422 3-Apr-2024 01:00
Send private message

Also having simular issues. Was a myrepublic user migrated. Tonight I have had three dropouts at 00:01, 00:24, and 00:31.

 

Router is up, says it has a connection and IP, but no traffic. Ping to 8.8.8.8 no reply. Service comes back after about 3 mins each time.

 

I work late and often find it works all day fine, and then get issues after midnight.

 

Feels like to me that somebody is doing upgrades on routers or something upstream and is rebooting them.

 

Anyone else see this sort of thing?

 

 

SneakerPimps
103 posts

Master Geek


  #3213425 3-Apr-2024 01:40
Send private message

Reporting an outage at around 1am as well. Located in Auckland.

I have an IP address but no internet. Tried different DNS servers to no avail.

weetbix43
120 posts

Master Geek


  #3213426 3-Apr-2024 01:49
Send private message

Connection dropped out as well. Did the usual, reboot modem, reset. Did a server check, slingshot is down

Ramjet007
319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213428 3-Apr-2024 01:56
Send private message

orcon.net.nz website is down too (including their antispam and mail portal) but the internet is fine.

brucetherivergoose
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #3213429 3-Apr-2024 02:38
Send private message

2Degrees from South Auckland. Fibre is down for me too

StackofWaffles
8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3213430 3-Apr-2024 02:56
Send private message

Down for me too in central Auckland. Thought it was just me as no outages reported by 2degrees or Chorus. Have tried to reset all the hardware.

Ramjet007
319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3213432 3-Apr-2024 03:48
Send private message

Orcon's website and antispam portal are back.

SneakerPimps
103 posts

Master Geek


  #3213434 3-Apr-2024 04:09
Send private message

...and back up again.

