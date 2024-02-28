Hi all. Is 2 degrees having an issue with unexpected network faults at the moment?

I'm currently with them after being migrated from MyRepublic.

Currently, the house (South Auckland) has just lost fibre internet since around 22:30ish.

Done all the usual tests. Power, router, verify cables.

Nothing on the 2DG outages website.

Phone works (grandfathered over), router sees devices, router is assigned an IP address.

Apologies if the formatting is weird. Currently on a mobile trying to resolve from my end.