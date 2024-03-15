I will try the "contact us" form.

- I was on the phone for 15 mins a couple of days ago waiting to talk to someone in 2db tech support. Gave up.

- Rang back today. Was finally told 8th in queue. So hung up.

- Posted here because I figure someone would know who to nudge ;-)

<rant>

TBH I don't expect their tech support to know the difference between a router and a floppy disk. I recently spent 45 mins on the phone with a CSR trying to remove/change my payment card for my 2dm plan - because it wouldn't work via their app - and although they really did try they just couldn't help me. Even the back end team apparently had no idea.

I ended up figuring it out - had to go via their old website to a different page to change the card associated with my plan before I could finally remove the old one via the app.

I've recently tried updating my 2db password but apparently the "old password" isn't my current password (in my router). Given up on that before I break something.

So yeah I'm not going to spend an hour on the phone trying to convince a tech rep there's a problem when they have probably have no shot at understanding what the issue is let alone being able to fix it.

</rant>

Please pardon my cynicism.