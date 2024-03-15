Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees mail servers old certificate - specifically snap.net.nz
bertgt

22 posts

Geek


#312079 15-Mar-2024 11:00
Hi,

 

Been having email deliverability issues to a variety of domains. What's interesting is that most of the domains MX ultimately point to snap.net.nz mail server(s) ironport.snap.net.nz.

 

Snap, among others, are now 2degrees. This is unsurprising since after a few acquisitions, hosting a bunch of different email domains is par for the course. I guess many were never migrated over to newer mail servers with 2degrees[something] domain/MX.

 

The issue with mail deliverability basically comes down to the (SSL?) certificate for ironport.snap.net.nz being woefully out of date.  It expired over 3 years ago.

 

https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers/mx.snap.net.nz

 

Can someone bring this to the attention of someone at 2degres who can fix this please?

 

I noticed other forum posts RE the 2degrees branded MX certs being out of date and was resolved, so there is hope.

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206588 15-Mar-2024 11:52
@aspired - FYI

 

Hiya,

 

Have you logged a ticked with 2d on your delivery issues with examples so they can investigate?

 

Nick




bertgt

22 posts

Geek


  #3206597 15-Mar-2024 12:10
I will try the "contact us" form.

 

- I was on the phone for 15 mins a couple of days ago waiting to talk to someone in 2db tech support.  Gave up.  

 

- Rang back today. Was finally told 8th in queue. So hung up.

 

- Posted here because I figure someone would know who to nudge ;-)

 

<rant>

 

TBH I don't expect their tech support to know the difference between a router and a floppy disk. I recently spent 45 mins on the phone with a CSR trying to remove/change my payment card for my 2dm plan - because it wouldn't work via their app - and although they really did try they just couldn't help me. Even the back end team apparently had no idea.

 

I ended up figuring it out - had to go via their old website to a different page to change the card associated with my plan before I could finally remove the old one via the app.

 

I've recently tried updating my 2db password but apparently the "old password" isn't my current password (in my router). Given up on that before I break something.

 

So yeah I'm not going to spend an hour on the phone trying to convince a tech rep there's a problem when they have probably have no shot at understanding what the issue is let alone being able to fix it.

 

</rant>

 

Please pardon my cynicism.

NickMack
948 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3206598 15-Mar-2024 12:11
@aspired aka Ricky is the right person :-)




bertgt

22 posts

Geek


  #3206601 15-Mar-2024 12:20
TYVM mate. Hopefully Ricky sees this.

chrisvp
22 posts

Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3206663 15-Mar-2024 13:14
he has ;)

bertgt

22 posts

Geek


  #3206674 15-Mar-2024 13:38
After using the contact form to email 2d I actually got a call back from a 2d CSR.

 

It's "under investigation by the tier 2 team".

aspired
32 posts

Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees

  #3206817 15-Mar-2024 18:15
bertgt:

 

The issue with mail deliverability basically comes down to the (SSL?) certificate for ironport.snap.net.nz being woefully out of date.  It expired over 3 years ago.

 

https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers/mx.snap.net.nz

 

 

The certificate hasn't expired. The site displayed a cached check from 2020, hit the refresh button and it does a new check. 
Feel free to send me a PM with the specifics regarding the delivery issues, and I'll investigate further.

 
 
 
 

bertgt

22 posts

Geek


  #3206820 15-Mar-2024 18:33
How embarrassing for me... You're right - I did a refresh and the cert date is now valid.

 

So it must be to do with the host name not being in the cert then...

 

mx.snap.net.nz is the mail exchanger (DNS).

 

The certs are for *.ironport.snap.net.nz (Host)

 

I'll PM you.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79163 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3207379 18-Mar-2024 09:11
That same test shows mx.snap.net.nz is in the cert CN:

 




bertgt

22 posts

Geek


  #3207380 18-Mar-2024 09:14
Been fixed already ;)

