Hi,
Been having email deliverability issues to a variety of domains. What's interesting is that most of the domains MX ultimately point to snap.net.nz mail server(s) ironport.snap.net.nz.
Snap, among others, are now 2degrees. This is unsurprising since after a few acquisitions, hosting a bunch of different email domains is par for the course. I guess many were never migrated over to newer mail servers with 2degrees[something] domain/MX.
The issue with mail deliverability basically comes down to the (SSL?) certificate for ironport.snap.net.nz being woefully out of date. It expired over 3 years ago.
https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers/mx.snap.net.nz
Can someone bring this to the attention of someone at 2degres who can fix this please?
I noticed other forum posts RE the 2degrees branded MX certs being out of date and was resolved, so there is hope.