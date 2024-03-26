Three days ago I switched from One (Vodafone) to 2degrees and ported my old number over. I got all the appropriate messages about it being ported and indeed I can now send and receive calls and messages with my old number on my new 2degrees SIM. But my phone - an iPhone 13 mini - insists on showing the original number the SIM came with in Settings -> Phone -> My Number, and if I try to activate iMessage or Facetime the old number is shown and I get "An error occurred during activation. Try again." on a loop. Any standard SMS I send also seems to send twice.
I've tried restarting the phone, going in and out of airplane mode, reinserting the SIM. If I put my old SIM back in it still shows my old (now ported) number (but no connection to the phone network). I also tried the new 2degrees SIM in another iPhone and weirdly it had no number at all there, so now I'm wondering if the original number for the SIM is kind of cached on my phone, and actually the SIM itself now has no assigned number at all.
I'll take it in to a 2degrees store if it stays stuck like this but I'm not sure if it's really their problem or my phone's problem. Or maybe I just need to wait longer. Anyone had something like this happen?