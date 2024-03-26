Hi OP, I am very familiar with this issue and I can guarantee you it's not number porting but simply an Apple thing. My theory is it's something to do with the trusted number registered to your Apple account that is also your iMessage/FaceTime. But what causes the issue is when you are provided a SIM with a "temporary" or pre-assigned number, and you insert this to your iPhone before the porting fully completes it will trigger a verification and automatically register the new number to your account, replacing your "supposedly ported number" with the temporary number. This doesn't happen if you add the SIM as eSIM, so long as the number is active on an iPhone it won't be replaced.

Once the number port completes, your iPhone wouldn't have a clue the number even changed and will continue to use it across your Apple services until the next verification trigger.

If you go to Settings > Tap your name > Sign-In & Security, check if you see a number there and underneath says "Not verified".

Based on my experience, here are some things that helped me:

- Remove the number from the account

- Turn off iMessage/FaceTime

- Sign out of iCloud

- Perform Reset Network Settings

- Check if number is correct in Settings > Phone > My Number

- Sign in to iCloud

I have learned from experience that when porting numbers on account, 2degrees gives you a pre-allocated number that is ready to activate, whereas One/Spark gives you a blank SIM and remains inactive until the number port completes. I usually now just wait until the old SIM gets cut off before changing cards, or add the number as eSIM to have it handy with me in case it switches over at the most inconvenient time. Hope you find this useful!

EDIT: I forgot to mention once you've done the above steps and you're still unable to verify the number or add it to your iMessage/FaceTime, you do not need to do anything further and wait for 24-48h until Apple resolves this on their end.