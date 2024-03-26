Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees - Number not fully ported?
Nition

12 posts

Geek


#312202 26-Mar-2024 07:42
Send private message

Three days ago I switched from One (Vodafone) to 2degrees and ported my old number over. I got all the appropriate messages about it being ported and indeed I can now send and receive calls and messages with my old number on my new 2degrees SIM. But my phone - an iPhone 13 mini - insists on showing the original number the SIM came with in Settings -> Phone -> My Number, and if I try to activate iMessage or Facetime the old number is shown and I get "An error occurred during activation. Try again." on a loop. Any standard SMS I send also seems to send twice.

 

I've tried restarting the phone, going in and out of airplane mode, reinserting the SIM. If I put my old SIM back in it still shows my old (now ported) number (but no connection to the phone network). I also tried the new 2degrees SIM in another iPhone and weirdly it had no number at all there, so now I'm wondering if the original number for the SIM is kind of cached on my phone, and actually the SIM itself now has no assigned number at all.

 

I'll take it in to a 2degrees store if it stays stuck like this but I'm not sure if it's really their problem or my phone's problem. Or maybe I just need to wait longer. Anyone had something like this happen?

Create new topic
SaltyNZ
8048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3210936 26-Mar-2024 09:10
Send private message

Did you receive the SMS from 2degrees to say that the port was completed? What happens if someone rings the new number - does your phone ring?




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
Handsomedan
7094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3210939 26-Mar-2024 09:20
Send private message

Have you looked at Settings>Mobile>SIMs>Primary?

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3210941 26-Mar-2024 09:25
Send private message

SaltyNZ:

 

Did you receive the SMS from 2degrees to say that the port was completed? What happens if someone rings the new number - does your phone ring?

 

 

Yes and yes.

 

 

 

Handsomedan:

 

Have you looked at Settings>Mobile>SIMs>Primary?

 

 

I can go to Settings -> Mobile but there's no SIMs submenu beyond that. It just shows my 2degrees sim details.



Handsomedan
7094 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3210949 26-Mar-2024 09:37
Send private message

Nition:

 

Handsomedan:

 

Have you looked at Settings>Mobile>SIMs>Primary?

 

 

I can go to Settings -> Mobile but there's no SIMs submenu beyond that. It just shows my 2degrees sim details.

 


Ah...that must only come up if you have an eSIM. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Mrcutiepatootie
35 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3211075 26-Mar-2024 11:58
Send private message

Hi OP, I am very familiar with this issue and I can guarantee you it's not number porting but simply an Apple thing. My theory is it's something to do with the trusted number registered to your Apple account that is also your iMessage/FaceTime. But what causes the issue is when you are provided a SIM with a "temporary" or pre-assigned number, and you insert this to your iPhone before the porting fully completes it will trigger a verification and automatically register the new number to your account, replacing your "supposedly ported number" with the temporary number. This doesn't happen if you add the SIM as eSIM, so long as the number is active on an iPhone it won't be replaced.

 

Once the number port completes, your iPhone wouldn't have a clue the number even changed and will continue to use it across your Apple services until the next verification trigger.

 

If you go to Settings > Tap your name > Sign-In & Security, check if you see a number there and underneath says "Not verified".

 

Based on my experience, here are some things that helped me:
- Remove the number from the account
- Turn off iMessage/FaceTime
- Sign out of iCloud
- Perform Reset Network Settings
- Check if number is correct in Settings > Phone > My Number
- Sign in to iCloud

 

I have learned from experience that when porting numbers on account, 2degrees gives you a pre-allocated number that is ready to activate, whereas One/Spark gives you a blank SIM and remains inactive until the number port completes. I usually now just wait until the old SIM gets cut off before changing cards, or add the number as eSIM to have it handy with me in case it switches over at the most inconvenient time. Hope you find this useful!

 

EDIT: I forgot to mention once you've done the above steps and you're still unable to verify the number or add it to your iMessage/FaceTime, you do not need to do anything further and wait for 24-48h until Apple resolves this on their end.

Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3211096 26-Mar-2024 12:39
Send private message

Thanks! Doing all those steps does seem to have progressed things a little. The old number from the SIM no longer comes up in My Number (in Settings->Phone), it's now blank like it was when I tried the SIM in a different iPhone. Same old error if trying to enable iMessage and Facetime. I've tried a few additional things but it doesn't seem to want to add new new number yet. Still... progress, and thanks for the tips. I'll post back here if I get it all the way fixed.

Aaroona
3190 posts

Uber Geek


  #3211228 26-Mar-2024 15:48
Send private message

I had this exact issue when I ported from One to 2D.

 

Went through 2D, went through Apple. In the end, we turned off iMessage for at least 24 hours consecutively on the phone (including facetime). There is a service-call limit on Apple's end where if activation limit is reached, it times out for 24 hours. And from what i could tell, each retry after that, reset the activation block period. Apple cannot reset this over the phone and will advise you to wait.

 

What initially caused the problem was that as I switched to the new eSIM (same number), I wanted to immediately verify my iMessage number with Apple as I saw it needing it, but it failed, as I wasn't able to receive the special silent text message from them in the background- presumably some routing issue in the backround as I had only just switched. When in reality, Apple allow you to keep an unverified number (that was previously verified) on your account for up to 30 days. If left to sort itself out, it should have reactivated on its own within 24 hours or so.

 

 

 

Long story short: Disable iMessage and facetime for at least 24 full hours, then retry. my activation came back after that.

 

 

 

EDIT: Also make sure that you have added your mobile number to the Setting>Phone area - mine was blank on my eSIM. Recommended by Apple. 



Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3211234 26-Mar-2024 15:54
Send private message

I can't add/edit my number in Settings->Phone, it seems to pull it off the SIM - I suspect that'll be another real SIM vs. eSIM difference. But I'll let everything sit now with iMessage and Facetime off for 24hrs or so and see how it goes. I've signed out of iCloud too for good measure.

Aaroona
3190 posts

Uber Geek


  #3211240 26-Mar-2024 15:58
Send private message

Nition:

 

I can't add/edit my number in Settings->Phone, it seems to pull it off the SIM - I suspect that'll be another real SIM vs. eSIM difference. But I'll let everything sit now with iMessage and Facetime off for 24hrs or so and see how it goes. I've signed out of iCloud too for good measure.

 

 

Should be able to edit it if you go through Settings > Mobile Service > [Select your sim] > My Number

 

This should work with both physical SIM and eSIM in my experience. 

 

 

 

*** 
EDit: Okay mine was disabled, but if I turned off my SIM and then turned it back on, the ability to edit "My Number" was restored.

Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3211243 26-Mar-2024 16:01
Send private message

The SIM shows up under Settings->Mobile and there are some things that can be edited like mobile data settings, but there's nothing for phone number. Under Settings->Phone on the other hand there's "My Number" but it can't be edited (and it's currently blank).

Aaroona
3190 posts

Uber Geek


  #3211711 27-Mar-2024 21:51
Send private message

How did you get on? Everything up and running now? 

Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3211749 28-Mar-2024 07:43
Send private message

No, but I noticed apparently I left the iMessage switch on so I'm waiting again with it all off this time. I will post back here once I've solved it.

Nition

12 posts

Geek


  #3212211 30-Mar-2024 09:04
Send private message

I stayed signed out of iCloud, iMessage and Facetime for nearly two days just to be safe. Signed back into iCloud this morning which automatically re-enabled iMessage and Facetime as well. Everything activated successfully, new number finally appeared under My Number, all looks good. Thanks for the help!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright