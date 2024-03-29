I've been with 2degrees and the fritzbox broke so I purchased a new Archer AX23 modem.
2degrees support provided settings for PPPoE, but we are have fibre so the speeds are still really low.
Does anyone one know what settings should be for fibre?
DHCP/IPoE vlanid=10
This but if you're somehow still on their old stack, it'll be PPPoE | VLAN Tagging (ID: 10 | 802.1Q: 0)