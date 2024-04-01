Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Youtube issue with 2degrees?
prat33k

179 posts

Master Geek


#312267 1-Apr-2024 20:12
Send private message

Hey, has anyone noticed a weird issue with YouTube/YT Music trouble loading with 2degrees connection?

 

I have been noticing this issue for more than a week where when I am driving, my music on YT music (at least the first song) would stop at 10 seconds and would refuse to play until I try to close the app, forward the track or changed tracks, etc. I use 2degrees mobile, so I only noticed the issue when I am outside. At home, I have Quic broadband, and no issues there.

 

Coincidentally, I was at a friend's place and heard them talking about weird issues with YouTube causing issues. They seem to have the same problem as well on both Wi-Fi (2Deg Fibre) at home and mobile data (2deg Mobile) as well.

 

This makes me kind of confirm that there is an issue and only seems to be happening with 2degrees. I am keen to find out if others may have noticed this at all and why would this be only impacting YouTube at the 10-second mark.

 

Cheers

Create new topic
prat33k

179 posts

Master Geek


  #3213087 1-Apr-2024 23:54
Send private message

I just tested this with 'stats for nerds' option and confirm this happening for each song i select.

 


As can be seen in the screenshot - readahead value starts at 10 seconds and doesn't load any more until i scroll a bit forward/pause/play etc. This doesn't happen when I on wifi on Quic Fibre on the same device and same song.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
ShaggyMop
16 posts

Geek


  #3214282 4-Apr-2024 19:04
Send private message

I am also having this issue on 2degrees fibre and my iPhone XR. Every YouTube video I play stalls for a long time at around 10s, and downloads don’t work at all.
If I disconnect from wifi the video starts up again on mobile straight away (spark 4g) - I thought it was my phone but could this be ISP driven?

nzkc
1541 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214284 4-Apr-2024 19:15
Send private message

Ive not noticed this problem. And I'd know because both my teenage kids would tell me about it if it were an issue here!

 

Am a Snap original customer, on a static IP in the Hibiscus Coast area of Auckland.



Linux
11159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214287 4-Apr-2024 19:29
Send private message

I have noticed no issues with Youtube

prat33k

179 posts

Master Geek


  #3214294 4-Apr-2024 20:04
Send private message

I am still experiencing this daily and only when I am out and about on my 2degrees 5G network. 

 

 

 

Today, I noticed when I was driving from Auckland city to south side, my songs started to do the same thing again and they were fine until Mt Wellington. Could this be region specific for cell towers but that doesn't explain issues at my friend's home broadband (altlough south auckland as well)

Linux
11159 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214319 4-Apr-2024 20:37
Send private message

@prat33k 2degrees is doing a shed ton of work right across NZ at the moment swapping out all the cell sites from Huawei to Ericsson RAN

ShaggyMop
16 posts

Geek


  #3214394 5-Apr-2024 09:57
Send private message

We’re in south Auckland, maybe it is regional. Have dropped 2degrees support a message but that will no doubt take some time…



tractorcow
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3214440 5-Apr-2024 11:32
Send private message

I have the same issue, having joined 2 degrees about a month ago and discovering that my android tv no longer could play some youtube videos.

 

 

 

An easy test I discovered is to do a `traceroute rr3---sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com` or `ping rr3---sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com`. Any connection on 2 degrees can resolve the IP, but fail to connect to it. Asking several friends on non-2 degrees connections to test resulted in a success, but any 2 degrees connection, broadband or mobile, would get blocked.

 

 

 

% ping rr3---sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com
PING rr3.sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com (119.224.129.142): 56 data bytes
Request timeout for icmp_seq 0
Request timeout for icmp_seq 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I've been on the phone with tech support three times and have been promised that their team is looking into this, and will get back to me later.

aaristotle
142 posts

Master Geek


  #3214593 5-Apr-2024 14:23
Send private message

Just tried ping rr3---sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com on 2 Degrees ADSL rural Whangarei and worked fine. Default ping was IPv6, and IPv4 fine as well.

 

Pinging rr3.sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com [2404:4408:2:5102::e] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 2404:4408:2:5102::e: time=23ms
Reply from 2404:4408:2:5102::e: time=11ms
Reply from 2404:4408:2:5102::e: time=32ms
Reply from 2404:4408:2:5102::e: time=30ms

 

Ping statistics for 2404:4408:2:5102::e:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 11ms, Maximum = 32ms, Average = 24ms

 

 

 

ping -4 rr3---sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com

 

Pinging rr3.sn-j5aa2a0n-53az.googlevideo.com [119.224.129.142] with 32 bytes of data:
Reply from 119.224.129.142: bytes=32 time=11ms TTL=124
Reply from 119.224.129.142: bytes=32 time=24ms TTL=124
Reply from 119.224.129.142: bytes=32 time=24ms TTL=124
Reply from 119.224.129.142: bytes=32 time=29ms TTL=124

 

Ping statistics for 119.224.129.142:
    Packets: Sent = 4, Received = 4, Lost = 0 (0% loss),
Approximate round trip times in milli-seconds:
    Minimum = 11ms, Maximum = 29ms, Average = 22ms

tractorcow
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3214688 5-Apr-2024 15:31
Send private message

Ah right, according to the other thread, it seems that 2 degrees suspected this was an Auckland only issue. Another reason not to be in Auckland haha.

 

 

 

Edit: I just did a re-test, and now it's started working again. I guess 2 degrees resolved it?

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3218040 14-Apr-2024 11:37
Send private message

Yep, the problem was identified and resolved.

Bluntj
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218447 14-Apr-2024 21:53
Send private message

Cxf:

 

Yep, the problem was identified and resolved.

 

 

I am still having the issue on youtube via android box. Buffering wasnt great about 9pm last night and I am south Island.

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3218451 14-Apr-2024 22:12
Send private message

Hey Bluntj, I'm thinking there could be some compounding issues being discussed in this forum.

 

The only YT connectivity issue I've been aware of was a return routing problem for some subscribers in the AKL region which was resolved, as seen in the now successful ping test performed above. It would be good to know if this also resolved the original issue, or if I've miss correlated it.

 

There is also an outage on 1 of our NZ-AU links from 12th April, buffering issues at night could be due to this, it's been raised by our support teams with the vendor for urgent repair but there is still no ETR yet. Without knowing where the traffic is sourced from it's just a guess at best. 

Bluntj
547 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3218458 14-Apr-2024 22:52
Send private message

Cxf:

 

Hey Bluntj, I'm thinking there could be some compounding issues being discussed in this forum.

 

The only YT connectivity issue I've been aware of was a return routing problem for some subscribers in the AKL region which was resolved, as seen in the now successful ping test performed above. It would be good to know if this also resolved the original issue, or if I've miss correlated it.

 

There is also an outage on 1 of our NZ-AU links from 12th April, buffering issues at night could be due to this, it's been raised by our support teams with the vendor for urgent repair but there is still no ETR yet. Without knowing where the traffic is sourced from it's just a guess at best. 

 

 

This has happened before about a year ago. I believe it was an upstream routing issue, but you guys did resolve it eventually. Seemed to affect those using android boxes the most. I am in lower south island.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright