Hey, has anyone noticed a weird issue with YouTube/YT Music trouble loading with 2degrees connection?

I have been noticing this issue for more than a week where when I am driving, my music on YT music (at least the first song) would stop at 10 seconds and would refuse to play until I try to close the app, forward the track or changed tracks, etc. I use 2degrees mobile, so I only noticed the issue when I am outside. At home, I have Quic broadband, and no issues there.

Coincidentally, I was at a friend's place and heard them talking about weird issues with YouTube causing issues. They seem to have the same problem as well on both Wi-Fi (2Deg Fibre) at home and mobile data (2deg Mobile) as well.

This makes me kind of confirm that there is an issue and only seems to be happening with 2degrees. I am keen to find out if others may have noticed this at all and why would this be only impacting YouTube at the 10-second mark.

Cheers