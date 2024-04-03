Hi All,
For the past couple of days I've been experiencing latency spikes after ~8pm for the past couple of days. During the rest of the day there are no issues and the connection seems stable, and the ping stays ~30 or so. After ~8pm any action spikes the ping from anywhere from 100-400+ for a second or two and then goes back to the normal 30 for another couple of seconds. Download speed is consistently ~900mbp/s with a stable ping. I am connected via Ethernet.
I've run WinMTR on one of the Path of Exile servers I've connected to:
|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
| WinMTR statistics |
| Host - % | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
| 192.168.1.1 - 1 | 598 | 597 | 0 | 0 | 14 | 0 |
| v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net - 8 | 464 | 428 | 2 | 2 | 16 | 2 |
| No response from host - 100 | 121 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0 |
| 103.1.213.198 - 7 | 487 | 457 | 26 | 31 | 46 | 35 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
I've found a couple of related posts on here that have described the same issue over the years.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=290324
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=248100&page_no=3#2195719
Appreciate any help.
Cheers