Path of Exile - Latency Spikes
DallasMeeee

#312286 3-Apr-2024 21:40
Hi All,

 

 

 

For the past couple of days I've been experiencing latency spikes after ~8pm for the past couple of days. During the rest of the day there are no issues and the connection seems stable, and the ping stays ~30 or so. After ~8pm any action spikes the ping from anywhere from 100-400+ for a second or two and then goes back to the normal 30 for another couple of seconds. Download speed is consistently ~900mbp/s with a stable ping. I am connected via Ethernet.

 

 

I've run WinMTR on one of the Path of Exile servers I've connected to:

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                             192.168.1.1 -    1 |  598 |  597 |    0 |    0 |   14 |    0 |
|             v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net -    8 |  464 |  428 |    2 |    2 |   16 |    2 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |  121 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|                           103.1.213.198 -    7 |  487 |  457 |   26 |   31 |   46 |   35 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

 

 

 

 

I've found a couple of related posts on here that have described the same issue over the years.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=290324

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=248100&page_no=3#2195719

 

 

 

Appreciate any help.

 

 

 

Cheers

rzk

rzk
  #3215176 6-Apr-2024 22:06
I thought I was the only one with this problem, glad I checked here.

 

 

 

My situation is exactly the same as yours. Connection will be fine throughout the day while playing, then some random time during the evening my latency will start spiking and I'll start losing packets. Last night it was just before 8PM, today it started happening at around 5PM. Here's my WinMTR to a different Aussie server:

 

|------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                   |
|                       Host              -   %  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
|                           RT-AX86S-6370 -    0 |  345 |  345 |    0 |    0 |    3 |    0 |
|             v1.akmod-bng1.tranzpeer.net -    1 |  342 |  341 |    1 |    3 |   11 |    3 |
|                   No response from host -  100 |   69 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
|    9b.60.5a87.ip4.static.sl-reverse.com -    9 |  262 |  241 |   26 |   31 |   43 |   36 |
|________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|______|______|
   WinMTR v0.92 GPL V2 by Appnor MSP - Fully Managed Hosting & Cloud Provider

 

I called 2degrees tech support earlier today and the nice bloke on the phone said he'd send me a modem to try rule out mine being the issue. I guess I'll try get that order cancelled tomorrow if I know I'm not the only one with the issue, heh. I guess it's an issue with the BNG?

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3215335 7-Apr-2024 19:28
@aspired Are you aware of any issues that could be impacting Auckland customers? Few threads have popped up in the last week

fizzychicken
  #3215345 7-Apr-2024 20:24
Same for me, raised a query with BigPipe as the issue was too unusual. Would have 4 seconds at 40ms then burst to over 500 for 1 second, constant pattern. I noticed other people had reported similar. Doesnt matter which server either, happens on any international request.
When it happens I can do a test here https://www.meter.net/ping-test/ and get the same pattern of spikes, so it isnt the game. Im also still on VDSL and I'm sure I have low contention as everyone in my area has fibre.




https://keybase.io/fizzychicken



ants2
  #3215385 8-Apr-2024 00:33
I also have this issue in auckland, during peak times.. mainly packetloss - tested approx 10% on cloudflare auckland..  overloaded??

Chills
  #3215470 8-Apr-2024 09:30
Is it purely happening between peaktimes? Going off of the times mentioned in the thread, it looks like it. And is it only happening for 2degrees customers/customers on an ISP that use Vocus routing. I'm not sure if BigPipe have their own routing or use Vocus.

DallasMeeee

  #3215483 8-Apr-2024 10:26
Yeah I'd say it only happens during peak times, normally 7:30-8ish till around 10pm on weekdays. And then a bit eariler on weekends so it does sound like peak times to me

ants2
  #3215536 8-Apr-2024 12:08
Yes i forgot to mention , im on 2degrees



Bluntj
  #3215598 8-Apr-2024 12:23
Linux:

 

@aspired Are you aware of any issues that could be impacting Auckland customers? Few threads have popped up in the last week

 

 

 

 

Not just Auckland!!!

 

Ive been noticing it for more then a week and I am in the South Island.

Cxf

Cxf
  #3215599 8-Apr-2024 12:24
Hi All,

 

I've been investigating this issue with our networks team, a potential issue has been identified and we're looking into resolving it asap.

 

Cheers,

killaruna96
  #3215688 8-Apr-2024 14:46
I have posted a similar issue on reddit. A bit of relief now knowing that this is not only me experiencing this issue.

Here is the link for my reddit post:

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/auckland/comments/1bxzg9i/2degrees_fibre_flat_bush_auckland/

 

 

 

2degrees Fibre Flat Bush, Auckland

 

 

 

I'm with 2degrees Fibre having 900mbs/500mbs plan.

 

Service was really good for the past two years but until recently experiencing some weird connection issues.

 

Speedtest is working well in most times of the day having almost perfect results:

 

900+mbs download speed

 

500+mbs upload speed

 

Experiencing issues every night around 7:30pm to 10:30pm with results:

 

900+mbs download speed

 

25mbs to 75mbs upload speed

 

Ping is high with spikes

 

My neighbor is also experiencing the same issue on a specific time of the night. We have the same Asus ROG Rapture Modem Ax6000.

 

Youtube and Netflix videos doesn't have problem as probably because we have a very good download speeds.

 

We are both gamers and can only play at night after work to relax and that is also the same time where there is an issue. We have high packet loss when we play Dota 2 and Counter-Strike during that time.

 

Can anyone please advise us on what to do?

 

Is this a network congestion from 2degrees as our internet service provider?

 

Do I have to switch to a different provider? My friend who lives in Rotorua whom we play with and is also with 2degrees doesn't have a packet loss issue.

 

Thanks very much for sharing your expertise.

 


Chills
  #3215690 8-Apr-2024 14:49
Yeah by the looks of the 2degrees reply - It just looks like a weird routing issue. Looks like they are on it!

Cxf

Cxf
  #3216380 9-Apr-2024 21:24
Smol update:

 

We re routed some traffic around 10.30pm last night and I've kept an eye on things this evening and I'm no longer seeing packet loss on the same tests I was running Monday night.

 

How's things looking now for those that reported issues? 

rzk

rzk
  #3216381 9-Apr-2024 21:26
Cxf:

 

Smol update:

 

We re routed some traffic around 10.30pm last night and I've kept an eye on things this evening and I'm no longer seeing packet loss on the same tests I was running Monday night.

 

How's things looking now for those that reported issues? 

 

 

 

 

Reporting no packet loss when I hopped on around 7PM today. Thanks so much for fixing this!

DallasMeeee

3 posts

  #3216407 9-Apr-2024 22:09
I've had no packet loss today. Seems to be fixed, thanks!

killaruna96
  #3216512 10-Apr-2024 12:09
Seems to be fixed since last night. Thanks very much for your help. It's amazing to know just by engaging in Geekzone forum community can fix our issues without the need to call 2degrees customer support.

