I have posted a similar issue on reddit. A bit of relief now knowing that this is not only me experiencing this issue.



Here is the link for my reddit post:

https://www.reddit.com/r/auckland/comments/1bxzg9i/2degrees_fibre_flat_bush_auckland/

2degrees Fibre Flat Bush, Auckland

I'm with 2degrees Fibre having 900mbs/500mbs plan.

Service was really good for the past two years but until recently experiencing some weird connection issues.

Speedtest is working well in most times of the day having almost perfect results:

900+mbs download speed

500+mbs upload speed

Experiencing issues every night around 7:30pm to 10:30pm with results:

900+mbs download speed

25mbs to 75mbs upload speed

Ping is high with spikes

My neighbor is also experiencing the same issue on a specific time of the night. We have the same Asus ROG Rapture Modem Ax6000.

Youtube and Netflix videos doesn't have problem as probably because we have a very good download speeds.

We are both gamers and can only play at night after work to relax and that is also the same time where there is an issue. We have high packet loss when we play Dota 2 and Counter-Strike during that time.

Can anyone please advise us on what to do?

Is this a network congestion from 2degrees as our internet service provider?

Do I have to switch to a different provider? My friend who lives in Rotorua whom we play with and is also with 2degrees doesn't have a packet loss issue.

Thanks very much for sharing your expertise.