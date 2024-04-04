

I just had this back from 2degrees:



Hi



This appears to be an issue affecting some Android users in Auckland. The issue has been raised with our Incident team earlier today and has been escalated for investigation.



Can you kindly provide me with the Mobile numbers for the affected devices as well as your broadband account number?



I will pass this information along to our Incident team, as the more examples we have the easier it will be for us to investigate the issue.



Please also confirm the best contact number for you, in case we need to contact you for more information and/or troubleshooting.



I do apologize for the inconvenience.



Kind regards,