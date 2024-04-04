Hi there,
I am currently unable to update or download any google play apps on devices connected to home fibre or cell data - both are 2degrees. This includes 2x Oppo & 1x Oneplus phones, Lenovo & Samsung tablets, 1x Chromecast w Google TV.
I have restarted the router plus every android device, cleared cache & app data, and also checked the router settings match what 2degrees advise to use. I can get the updates to work through a VPN or when connected to wifi at work (Spark), however I don't have a VPN account for all devices. Any other ideas on what to try? I'm tearing my hair out a bit, and still haven't heard back from 2degrees.