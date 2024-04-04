Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Unable to update google apps over 2degrees
cjmack

167 posts

Master Geek


#312300 4-Apr-2024 20:07
Send private message

Hi there,

 

I am currently unable to update or download any google play apps on devices connected to home fibre or cell data - both are 2degrees. This includes 2x Oppo & 1x Oneplus phones, Lenovo & Samsung tablets, 1x Chromecast w Google TV.

 

I have restarted the router plus every android device, cleared cache & app data, and also checked the router settings match what 2degrees advise to use. I can get the updates to work through a VPN or when connected to wifi at work (Spark), however I don't have a VPN account for all devices. Any other ideas on what to try? I'm tearing my hair out a bit, and still haven't heard back from 2degrees.

Create new topic
cjmack

167 posts

Master Geek


  #3214316 4-Apr-2024 20:28
Send private message

Of course as soon as I posted this I find the solution. I've enabled IPv6 and everything is working fine.....

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13648 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3214321 4-Apr-2024 20:47
Send private message

Should work without IPV6...... not everyone has IPV6 access.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

nzkc
1541 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214324 4-Apr-2024 21:01
Send private message

cjmack:

 

Of course as soon as I posted this I find the solution. I've enabled IPv6 and everything is working fine.....

 

 

Thats interesting... should work with both. I wonder if 2d is having IPv4 DNS issues (maybe)



cjmack

167 posts

Master Geek


  #3214330 4-Apr-2024 21:39
Send private message

I already had alternate DNS setup on the router, and that didn't seem to help. But yes, I agree that it should still work with IPv4

RunningMan
8835 posts

Uber Geek


  #3214332 4-Apr-2024 21:45
Send private message

Related? https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=312267&page_no=1#3214282 

cjmack

167 posts

Master Geek


  #3214334 4-Apr-2024 21:47
Send private message

I saw that post, but I've had no issues with the apps themselves or any streaming. It's just updating and installing apps through google play that was playing up. No idea if they are connected or not.

nedkelly
647 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3214366 5-Apr-2024 08:13
Send private message

I can confirm I was updating apps on my Oppo X5 Pro this morning at about 5:45 on 2Degrees Fibre (PPPOE connection) running through PFSense and also using Pihole pointing at 1.1.1.1 and 9.9.9.9 with no issues.



cjmack

167 posts

Master Geek


  #3214446 5-Apr-2024 11:55
Send private message

I just had this back from 2degrees:

Hi

This appears to be an issue affecting some Android users in Auckland. The issue has been raised with our Incident team earlier today and has been escalated for investigation.

Can you kindly provide me with the Mobile numbers for the affected devices as well as your broadband account number?

I will pass this information along to our Incident team, as the more examples we have the easier it will be for us to investigate the issue.

Please also confirm the best contact number for you, in case we need to contact you for more information and/or troubleshooting.

I do apologize for the inconvenience.

Kind regards,

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright