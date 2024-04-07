Newbieinternetuser

Is anyone experiencing horrible packet loss in Auckland, West Harbour with 2 Degrees? It happens constantly every second when it's past 7 PM I can't enjoy my free time on my games anymore we are on a plan of 900 down 500 up, I use ethernet to play (it isn't a faulty ethernet cable as it only happens at night) we use a netgear rax10 router, I have a feeling it's on 2 Degrees side as I'm on during the day with everyone on the wifi and it's fine maybe packet loss every now and then. if anyone can figure out the root cause and if I should switch companies which company should I switch to.

My previous apartment we had used Spark and it was a great experience no packet loss at all but im unsure if spark would be a good idea as maybe its my area?