I'm trying to find an impossible phone - something that supports AMOLED, has at least a 5000mah battery and takes OK pictures, a phone whose bootloader I can unlock, won't break the bank and supports 2Degrees WIFI calling. The problem is that the last requirement does not appear on any spec sheets - and information is hard to come by. It occurs to me that I can't be the only person looking for the state of play of VOWIFI devices on 2Degrees.

Any hints/thoughts/anecdotes about VOWIFI on 2Degrees would be much appreciated.

There was a rumour that someone got a Xiaomi phone doing WIFI calling - but I could not find any details about it - Does anyone know how doable 2Degrees WIFI Calling is on Xiaomi devices? If so - What to look for? (I could never coax my POCO X3 NFC to do it - even playing around with DNS settings)?

I understand that OnePlus 12 can work with 2Degrees VOWIFI - but what about the OnePlus 11 and other Oneplus phones? (There are hints that if the phone is based on Android 11 or above it will work, but again, nothing definitive?)

What about other niche phones - Am I SOL with a Nothing Phone 2a? What about Motorola?

(I know Samsung phones support 2 Degrees WIFI calling - and on paper the A24 was perfect - only I had very bad experiences with Samsung and an unlocked bootloader - even though I did not change the ROM, much less the modem firmware the phone would work fine for a few hours, then would loose connection to the network until I restarted it. Got it repaired - apparently faulty hardware - and it continued to happen and magically its not covered because the bootloader was unlocked. After much of a fight, and Samsung techs being unable/unwilling to communicate with me so I can't get to the bottom of it - I have vowed not to use Samsung phones because I can't trust them)