sonyxperiageek

Hi Folks,



Just checking if anyone has encountered this issue before. When in Malaysia roaming on 2Degrees using My Celcom and even Digi network, Google Maps just doesn't seem to load any of the places. Whenever I click on a place in the map it just keeps circle spinning and stays blank forever. Have to mention that the internet does work as I can browse the web and view social media, and YouTube etc all fine. It's just Google Maps. Once on Wifi GMaps loads fine. Have tried clearing data, cache, reinstalling maps etc all to no avail. Not on a VPN either however even if I am connected to my home VPN via roaming 2D, Google Maps doesn't work either.



It only recently stopped working as the first few days in Malaysia, it worked perfectly fine so not sure what's changed!



My external IP goes back to NZ and is a 2D IP Address.



Any tips appreciated!



Sony