sonyxperiageek

Google Maps on Android not working properly when roaming on 2Degrees
#312399 13-Apr-2024 21:23
Hi Folks,

Just checking if anyone has encountered this issue before. When in Malaysia roaming on 2Degrees using My Celcom and even Digi network, Google Maps just doesn't seem to load any of the places. Whenever I click on a place in the map it just keeps circle spinning and stays blank forever. Have to mention that the internet does work as I can browse the web and view social media, and YouTube etc all fine. It's just Google Maps. Once on Wifi GMaps loads fine. Have tried clearing data, cache, reinstalling maps etc all to no avail. Not on a VPN either however even if I am connected to my home VPN via roaming 2D, Google Maps doesn't work either.

It only recently stopped working as the first few days in Malaysia, it worked perfectly fine so not sure what's changed!

My external IP goes back to NZ and is a 2D IP Address.

Any tips appreciated!




  #3218432 14-Apr-2024 20:36
2degrees, any resolutions here please?




  #3218433 14-Apr-2024 20:38
Seems like someone else also recently has this problem too... https://support.google.com/maps/thread/269079940/maps-not-working-with-global-roaming?hl=en




  #3218435 14-Apr-2024 20:47
This is not an official 2degrees support channel, if you want support you will need to contact them directly. 



  #3218469 15-Apr-2024 05:00
Ok so I followed one of the ideas in the above Google thread, to uninstall any app updates and go back to older version, and that seems to have resolved it so looks like something on Google's side with its latest Maps update.




  #3218486 15-Apr-2024 08:21
I has having this issue yesterday and the day before in Auckland, drove me nuts.

