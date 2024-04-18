Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Where does the problem exist.?
gregmcc

2130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312463 18-Apr-2024 20:24
Send private message

I have a S21 ultra, not quite 3 years old. Recently had problems of calls going straight to voice mail, and a missed call text turns up, a power cycle resolved this, then it moved to missed calls and no text messages coming thru, again a power cycle resolved.

 

Not the end of the world the odd power cycle here and there is no big deal.

 

Things recently changed with "emergency calls only" been displayed, power cycle would not resolve, after a few emails to 2D a reset of the network settings kicked it back in to life. And a few days later same again. 2D suggested to go to a store to resolve. So off to local store, local store suggested that a build up of "gunk" on the sim card is the usual problem, sim removed and wiped down - no "gunk" noticed. It was suggested that the sim be replaced in order to eliminate the issue - good idea, but what about change to an eSim, this will eliminate poor contact in the sim tray.

 

Done and dusted on Monday esim all set up and working. Tuesday morning - "emergency calls only" - really only leaves a phone problem.

 

As a side note wife has a s21plus, slightly newer exhibiting the same problems - both phones playing up at the same time seems very unlikely - but not impossible.

 

One more test, took the sim card out of my spark work phone and put into my S21, if it's a phone problem then the same thing should happen with the spark sim.

 

Well today, got a text message saying I missed a call (on 2D sim), phone didn't ring. Got my wife to phone my 2D number, straight to voice mail, got her to ring my work number - S21 rang on the spark number.

 

So what now? to me there seems to be a network issue, have eliminated a sim problem, phone works fine with spark sim, but not with 2D sim, wife's phone on 2D is showing similar problems.

 

What do you think? Getting really sick of missed calls and been bugged by the wife because her phone is doing the same.

 

Time to tell 2D that they have a network problem? or time to tell 2D that we have 2 faulty phones? Big problem for me is that there is a big chunk of money invested in 2 phones that have not lasted 3 years.

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
11166 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3220091 18-Apr-2024 21:04
Send private message

@gregmcc Has 2degrees recently upgraded the cell site in your local area? If you are not sure then let me know what area you are located in

 

2d are going NZ wide at the moment swapping out Huawai RAN for Ericsson RAN and maybe something is not quite right on your local serving cell

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright