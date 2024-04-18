I have a S21 ultra, not quite 3 years old. Recently had problems of calls going straight to voice mail, and a missed call text turns up, a power cycle resolved this, then it moved to missed calls and no text messages coming thru, again a power cycle resolved.

Not the end of the world the odd power cycle here and there is no big deal.

Things recently changed with "emergency calls only" been displayed, power cycle would not resolve, after a few emails to 2D a reset of the network settings kicked it back in to life. And a few days later same again. 2D suggested to go to a store to resolve. So off to local store, local store suggested that a build up of "gunk" on the sim card is the usual problem, sim removed and wiped down - no "gunk" noticed. It was suggested that the sim be replaced in order to eliminate the issue - good idea, but what about change to an eSim, this will eliminate poor contact in the sim tray.

Done and dusted on Monday esim all set up and working. Tuesday morning - "emergency calls only" - really only leaves a phone problem.

As a side note wife has a s21plus, slightly newer exhibiting the same problems - both phones playing up at the same time seems very unlikely - but not impossible.

One more test, took the sim card out of my spark work phone and put into my S21, if it's a phone problem then the same thing should happen with the spark sim.

Well today, got a text message saying I missed a call (on 2D sim), phone didn't ring. Got my wife to phone my 2D number, straight to voice mail, got her to ring my work number - S21 rang on the spark number.

So what now? to me there seems to be a network issue, have eliminated a sim problem, phone works fine with spark sim, but not with 2D sim, wife's phone on 2D is showing similar problems.

What do you think? Getting really sick of missed calls and been bugged by the wife because her phone is doing the same.

Time to tell 2D that they have a network problem? or time to tell 2D that we have 2 faulty phones? Big problem for me is that there is a big chunk of money invested in 2 phones that have not lasted 3 years.