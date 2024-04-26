Hey hivemind,

I'm hoping I've stumbled upon a bug only, and not something more painful.

I was thrown into a bit of a situation yesterday which long story short required me to go through all Prepay SIMs under my account to check a few things and make some changes.

One thing I noticed is when logging in to the 2degrees account, via the 2degrees website, on a mobile device, there's a very strange business showing as having access to the account 😲 (doesn't show when accessing via desktop).

I have no idea who this is, or what they're doing listed. I've checked this with all my Prepay SIMs, and also with a friend who sees the same...

I'd love to know if anyone else here sees the same? To reproduce:

Log in to your mobile account on the 2degrees website from a mobile device Select your account/number (if just one, it may automatically jump in to the account, not sure) In the menu, under "Your Account", click "Manage Permissions", or click this link. Do you see "Catch Design" as having account access? 🤨

Fingers crossed this is something weird with a select few connections, or a bug, but certainly has piqued my interest...