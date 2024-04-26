Hey hivemind,
I'm hoping I've stumbled upon a bug only, and not something more painful.
I was thrown into a bit of a situation yesterday which long story short required me to go through all Prepay SIMs under my account to check a few things and make some changes.
One thing I noticed is when logging in to the 2degrees account, via the 2degrees website, on a mobile device, there's a very strange business showing as having access to the account 😲 (doesn't show when accessing via desktop).
I have no idea who this is, or what they're doing listed. I've checked this with all my Prepay SIMs, and also with a friend who sees the same...
I'd love to know if anyone else here sees the same? To reproduce:
- Log in to your mobile account on the 2degrees website from a mobile device
- Select your account/number (if just one, it may automatically jump in to the account, not sure)
- In the menu, under "Your Account", click "Manage Permissions", or click this link.
- Do you see "Catch Design" as having account access? 🤨
Fingers crossed this is something weird with a select few connections, or a bug, but certainly has piqued my interest...