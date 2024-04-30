Hello all,

I moved overseas and took my 2degrees FritzBox 7530 with me.

My new ISP is IPv6 enabled, but I dont get the IPv6 address, so I RTFM to find I should have IPv6 tab under "Account Information":

https://fritzhelp.avm.de/help/en/FRITZ-Box-7530-avme/avme/021/hilfe_internet_ipv6_aktivieren

But I don't have it.

I seem to remember someone here talking about 2degrees intentionally removing this tab to prevent people from changing IPv6 configuration - is this correct?

In any case - my question is:

How do I get IPv6 tab back?

Any suggestions gratefully received!

Andrej