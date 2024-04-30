Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees FritzBox 7530 - moved country, missing IPv6 tab so cannot configure IPV6 for new ISP
afalout

#312592 30-Apr-2024 03:32
Hello all,

 

I moved overseas and took my 2degrees FritzBox 7530 with me. 

 

My new ISP is IPv6 enabled, but I dont get the IPv6 address, so I RTFM to find I should have IPv6 tab under "Account Information":

 

https://fritzhelp.avm.de/help/en/FRITZ-Box-7530-avme/avme/021/hilfe_internet_ipv6_aktivieren

 

But I don't have it.

 

I seem to remember someone here talking about 2degrees intentionally removing this tab to prevent people from changing IPv6 configuration - is this correct?

 

In any case - my question is:

 

How do I get IPv6 tab back?

 

Any suggestions gratefully received!

 

Andrej

 

 

mrgsm021
  #3224447 30-Apr-2024 07:30
If it was indeed intentionally removed by 2D, then maybe flashing non 2D firmware should bring the tab back?

 

Sorry I have no idea where you could find non 2D firmware.

 

 

 
 
 
 

nzkc
  #3224505 30-Apr-2024 10:29
mrgsm021:

 

If it was indeed intentionally removed by 2D, then maybe flashing non 2D firmware should bring the tab back?

 

Sorry I have no idea where you could find non 2D firmware.

 

 

Instructions to manually update here: https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7530/1574_Updating-FRITZ-OS-manually/

schmoogol
  #3224521 30-Apr-2024 10:43
I don’t use a Fritzbox anymore so can’t check, but I’m pretty sure there is an advanced mode toggle in the top right somewhere which might make the tab appear for you.



afalout

  #3224850 1-May-2024 02:17
mrgsm021:

 

If it was indeed intentionally removed by 2D, then maybe flashing non 2D firmware should bring the tab back?

 

 

 

 

Thanks for your response; did the update from AVM web site, no change.

afalout

  #3224851 1-May-2024 02:18
schmoogol: I don’t use a Fritzbox anymore so can’t check, but I’m pretty sure there is an advanced mode toggle in the top right somewhere which might make the tab appear for you.

 

Thanks for your response; unfortunately I dont see anything like that on mine...

 

 

afalout

  #3224852 1-May-2024 02:23
nzkc:

 

Instructions to manually update here: https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7530/1574_Updating-FRITZ-OS-manually/

 

 

Thanks for your response; I did the update from AVM web site, no change.

 

Maybe I should try recovery? https://download.avm.de/fritzbox/fritzbox-7530/other/recover/

 

Or will that brick my 2degrees issued 7530....??

 

Thanks for your advice

 

Andrej

 

 

Spyware
  #3224864 1-May-2024 07:05
Enable advanced view.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



afalout

  #3225402 2-May-2024 05:04
Spyware:

 

Enable advanced view.

 

 

Thanks for your suggestion, ehem ... Spyware. :)  Unfortunately I do not have that option:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also, from https://en.avm.de/service/knowledge-base/dok/FRITZ-Box-7530/1652_Enabling-the-Advanced-View-in-the-user-interface/

 

"Starting with FRITZ!OS 7.50, the Advanced View no longer exists and additional settings options for advanced users are displayed in the Standard View."

 

Thanks

 

Andrej

 

 

Wombat1
  #3225422 2-May-2024 08:50
Advanced view is no longer a feature in newer releases.

From what I recall it's very difficult to get rid of the built-in ISP control, and their back doors into your router. Just installing AVM firmware will not remove the control, I had a similar problem on mine when I came to Aus, except I was trying to disable IPv6. I just cannot remember what I did as its a good few years ago. pretty sure it needed different firmware and a factory reset (not a recovery). 

Wombat1
  #3225438 2-May-2024 09:58
Did a little more digging, you want to make sure TR-069 is disabled:

Does the FRITZ!Box support TR-069? | FRITZ!Box 7590 | AVM International

MartinGZ
  #3225719 2-May-2024 22:20
Not much help to the OP, but my 2D 7530 does have the IPv6 tab. Modem supplied early 2020.

 

on mine, TR-069 is disabled - Wombat1's suggestion.

afalout

#3225726 3-May-2024 03:24
Wombat1:

 

Did a little more digging, you want to make sure TR-069 is disabled:

Does the FRITZ!Box support TR-069? | FRITZ!Box 7590 | AVM International

 

 

I was wondering about that ... however:

 

"It may not be possible to adjust these settings on FRITZ!Boxes supplied by internet service providers. If this is the case, the options are grayed out."

 

Needles to say, mine is grayed out and enabled so I cannot turn it off.

 

All your base are belong to us.

 

😞

 

 

 

 

afalout

  #3225727 3-May-2024 03:30
Wombat1:

 

...pretty sure it needed different firmware and a factory reset (not a recovery). 

 

 

I tried re-installing current version from AVM, and downgrading is not possible.

 

You say, no recovery.

 

So what "different firmware" can I try?

 

Much appreciated,

 

Andrej

Wombat1
  #3225785 3-May-2024 09:15
afalout:

 

Wombat1:

 

...pretty sure it needed different firmware and a factory reset (not a recovery). 

 

 

I tried re-installing current version from AVM, and downgrading is not possible.

 

You say, no recovery.

 

So what "different firmware" can I try?

 

Much appreciated,

 

Andrej

 

 

 

 

You dont want to try downgrade you want to factory reset:

Wombat1
  #3225788 3-May-2024 09:18
I think this menu will become available after you have installed the AVM firmware. If its not, try installing the AVM Beta SW or try the analog phone method. Good luck

Loading the FRITZ!Box factory settings | FRITZ!Box 7590 | AVM International

