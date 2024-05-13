Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Intermittent connection issues today (13th May)
indapie2000

199 posts

Master Geek


#312745 13-May-2024 21:23
Send private message

2degrees fibre connection in Wellington. Been experiencing connection issues and dropouts all day.

 

Certain apps such as Reddit, YouTube, TradeMe will load, then loose connection. Whilst others load perfectly fine.

 

My other half also reported issues playing Palia online today.

 

Tried multiple resets of the modem, router, and ONT.

 

 

 

Another weird thing, my IP address keeps changing. I understand it might happens with the modem resets, but the latest one just happened by itself and my IP shows me in NSW now (rerouting traffic?)

 

 

 

Anyone else experiencing connection issues today/tonight?

Create new topic
Linux
11458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230025 13-May-2024 21:26
Send private message

Nope no issues Auckland, North Shore



indapie2000

199 posts

Master Geek


  #3230026 13-May-2024 21:33
Send private message

Now it says in in Singapore, ISP shows as Datacamp.

 

I've submitted a fault to 2degrees support to see if they can advise anything. 

 

Urgh frustration from the other-half is my main motivator to get this fixed 😅😅

skewt
750 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3230029 13-May-2024 22:26
Send private message

Are you sure you aren’t going through a VPN ?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79413 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3230030 13-May-2024 22:28
Send private message

No problems here, the whole day WFH.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3230031 13-May-2024 22:28
Send private message

Sky Broadband in Wellington (uses 2degress transit) getting a lot of secure connection failed in browsers, often have to refresh pages, so it's not just the OP

 

I am not getting IP changes though!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim
3843 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3230032 13-May-2024 22:30
Send private message

it seems to be the first time visiting a page, then you refresh and it is fine.

 

Example Below, as soon as I click "Try again" it works

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

RunningMan
8978 posts

Uber Geek


  #3230048 14-May-2024 05:19
Send private message

indapie2000:

 

Another weird thing, my IP address keeps changing.

 

 

CG-NAT?

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 