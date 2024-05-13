indapie2000:

2degrees fibre connection in Wellington. Been experiencing connection issues and dropouts all day.

Certain apps such as Reddit, YouTube, TradeMe will load, then loose connection. Whilst others load perfectly fine.

My other half also reported issues playing Palia online today.

Tried multiple resets of the modem, router, and ONT.

Another weird thing, my IP address keeps changing. I understand it might happens with the modem resets, but the latest one just happened by itself and my IP shows me in NSW now (rerouting traffic?)

Anyone else experiencing connection issues today/tonight?