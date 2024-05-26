Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)What happened to the Emergency Alert
larknz

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#312886 26-May-2024 19:23
Send private message

Looks like 2D is not the network to be on to receive an emergency alert. 

 

Received it on my work phone ( Spark) and my wife's phone (One), but nothing on my 2 Degrees phone.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

saf

saf
141 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3235024 26-May-2024 19:26
Send private message

+1, also didn't receive the alert at all in our household, all phones on 2D.

 

Don't forget to fill out the feedback form to let them know: https://www.research.net/r/EMA-feedback




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8258 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235025 26-May-2024 19:28
Send private message

All phones (4) here (North Waikato) received the alert on 2degrees. The other three in the house (on prepay) received it twice. I'm on post pay with an eSIM, and received it once, and that's despite also having a Skinny prepay SIM in the phone.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3235026 26-May-2024 19:30
Send private message

My Android phone made an audio alert, but both mine and my partners iPhone 15 did not - both were on silent but I thought the emergency alerts was supposed to override that. 



CokemonZ
1043 posts

Uber Geek


  #3235029 26-May-2024 19:45
Send private message

Got it on 2deg and Kogan (One) all within about 1 min of each other.

Nate001
630 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3235030 26-May-2024 19:45
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

My Android phone made an audio alert, but both mine and my partners iPhone 15 did not - both were on silent but I thought the emergency alerts was supposed to override that. 

 

 

Never had the alert override an iPhone on silent in our household. You'd think it would, but no. 

msukiwi
2409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235034 26-May-2024 19:49
Send private message

saf:+1, also didn't receive the alert at all in our household, all phones on 2D.

 

Don't forget to fill out the feedback form to let them know: https://www.research.net/r/EMA-feedback

 

We didn't receive them either on 3 x 2Degrees mobiles in Upper Riccarton. Christchurch.

 

Feedback given. Surprised feedback page does not ask for Mobile Provider! (I put it in the final comment)

MartinGZ
349 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3235036 26-May-2024 19:52
Send private message

2 x 2Degrees in same room. One receives it the other doesn't.



msukiwi
2409 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3235038 26-May-2024 19:57
Send private message

I should add that the mobiles received the test last year fine! (On 2Degrees)

timmmay
20439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235043 26-May-2024 20:02
Send private message

Worked fine here, S22 Skinny, Pixel8 Vodafone.

heavenlywild
5044 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3235046 26-May-2024 20:08
Send private message

Nada, have gotten them always except today. On 2D.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

Linux
11252 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235048 26-May-2024 20:20
Send private message

@larknz 2 x 2degrees handsets got it here both Samsung S21+ and S23+

 

What is the make & model of the handset that did not get it? If handsets are connected to Wi-Fi calling and zero mobile coverage they will not get the alert

quickymart
13747 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3235050 26-May-2024 20:22
Send private message

My Vodafone mobile didn't get it, partner's Vodafone mobile did, as did my own 2degrees (as well as one of my boys's) mobiles. Very odd.

michaelmurfy
meow
13205 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235053 26-May-2024 20:23
Send private message

2degrees for me didn’t get it. Spark did. 




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

larknz

1622 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3235055 26-May-2024 20:33
Send private message

Linux:

 

@larknz 2 x 2degrees handsets got it here both Samsung S21+ and S23+

 

What is the make & model of the handset that did not get it? If handsets are connected to Wi-Fi calling and zero mobile coverage they will not get the alert

 

 

Samsung S23 and connected to 2D mobile

NzBeagle
961 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3235056 26-May-2024 20:39
Send private message

Silenced Pixels on 2D and One, as expected, but silenced iPhone on Spark, silent alarm

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright