Looks like 2D is not the network to be on to receive an emergency alert.
Received it on my work phone ( Spark) and my wife's phone (One), but nothing on my 2 Degrees phone.
+1, also didn't receive the alert at all in our household, all phones on 2D.
Don't forget to fill out the feedback form to let them know: https://www.research.net/r/EMA-feedback
My Android phone made an audio alert, but both mine and my partners iPhone 15 did not - both were on silent but I thought the emergency alerts was supposed to override that.
Never had the alert override an iPhone on silent in our household. You'd think it would, but no.
We didn't receive them either on 3 x 2Degrees mobiles in Upper Riccarton. Christchurch.
Feedback given. Surprised feedback page does not ask for Mobile Provider! (I put it in the final comment)
2 x 2Degrees in same room. One receives it the other doesn't.
I should add that the mobiles received the test last year fine! (On 2Degrees)
Worked fine here, S22 Skinny, Pixel8 Vodafone.
Nada, have gotten them always except today. On 2D.
My Vodafone mobile didn't get it, partner's Vodafone mobile did, as did my own 2degrees (as well as one of my boys's) mobiles. Very odd.
2degrees for me didn’t get it. Spark did.
