Hi team,
I have Slingshot Fibre and am about to use a Netcomm cf60 hypre Fiber router (am in-between ISPs switching to 2 Degrees) is anyone else using the router on Slingshot do you know the settings etc?
cheers
Snorter
I think someone mentioned in another thread (can't remember which one) that the CF60 is plug n play, no configuration required since Slingshot is DHCP with VLAN 10 according to their setup page: https://help.slingshot.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/900000242163-Setting-up-your-own-Fibre-modem