Samsung Warranty Nightmare
reven

#312890 27-May-2024 13:47
So I bought a fold 4, it started having a common issue with the inner screen not working.

 

 

 

This issue is well documented online with many many people suffering this.

 

 

 

Take it back to 2degress under warranty, they send it off to samsung.

 

 

 

Samsung say, impact damage warranty doesn't apply.  Their "impact damage" is minor scuff marks on the outer screen from being inside ones pocket as you normally would expect.   The outer screen still has the factory screen protector on it and if removed they will magically disappear.   And they haven't even opened the phone.

 

So after fighting samsung/2degress about this., they keep coming back saying, no you pay to fix.  2 Degrees are like "talk to Samsung"... um what, I bought the phone from 2degrees, do you have any responsibility here??

 

Seriously this is how 2degrees/samsung treat customers of their most expensive phones?  Really?

 

Worst customer service I've ever experienced.   

toejam316
  #3235237 27-May-2024 13:54
Cite the consumer guarantees to 2degrees, specifically section 55, and you are choosing to deal with them as the supplier, and not Samsung. It's up to them to deal with Samsung, Samsung are not your problem.




Jvipers2
  #3235239 27-May-2024 14:00
Sounds fair? Obviously not!

johno1234
  #3235241 27-May-2024 14:01
Yep, 2degree's liability. If they won't replace then you might need to go to the Disputes Tribunal. My bet is that 2D will cave in as soon as you do that.



reven

  #3235242 27-May-2024 14:03
I'm at the point I'll toss the phone tbh.   I'm not giving Samsung a cent to fix a design fault.   

 

 

 

Really 2 Degrees have been pretty slack here, maybe its just Takanini 2Degrees.

 

 

 

But I wont ever be buying a Samsung device again.

networkn
Networkn
  #3235258 27-May-2024 14:24
reven:

 

I'm at the point I'll toss the phone tbh.   I'm not giving Samsung a cent to fix a design fault.   

 

 

 

Really 2 Degrees have been pretty slack here, maybe its just Takanini 2Degrees.

 

 

 

But I wont ever be buying a Samsung device again.

 

 

Do one thing before you toss this. Send this email.

 

 

 

Dear 2D. 

 

I am disappointed and frustrated with your responses to date, including your attempt to have me bypass you and go directly to Samsung. I want to make clear, its illegal for you to misrepresent my rights under both the Fair Trading and Consumer Guarantee's Act.

 

This is the responsibility of 2Degrees to resolve. The consumer guarantees act protects me. This is my final request to have you resolve this significant known defect with the phone by either repairing it, refunding it, or replacing it.

 

If this is not resolved within 5 working days, I will be lodging a case to be heard in from the disputes Tribunal.

 

 

 

Yours Sincerely, 

 

 

 

Reven.

 

 

 

Send that to the branch, and to the email address feedback@business.2degrees.nz, Mark Callendar and info@consumer.org.nz

 

 

 

That will get it sorted fairly promptly. 

 

 

 

But seriously, if you are going to toss it, I'll take it off your hands. But just send that email first.

 

 

reven

  #3235261 27-May-2024 14:27
thanks sent, ill keep you'll updated.

Stu1
  #3235307 27-May-2024 16:34
reven:

thanks sent, ill keep you'll updated.



Good luck they are terrible with phones , will never buy another Samsung phone again



mattwnz
  #3235418 27-May-2024 20:01
Stu1:
reven:

 

thanks sent, ill keep you'll updated.

 



Good luck they are terrible with phones , will never buy another Samsung phone again

 

 

 

I don't know why anyone really buys foldable phones with a flexible screen, unless the flexi screen can be easily replaced and cheaply as a consumable. 

 

I have been using a Samsung note 10 for years and haven't had any issue, and has been better than any iphone, and don't know what I would buy instead of another Samsung. 

mudguard
  #3235422 27-May-2024 20:43
mattwnz:

 

I don't know why anyone really buys foldable phones with a flexible screen, unless the flexi screen can be easily replaced and cheaply as a consumable. 

 

 

Novelty for me. I think I'm having the same issue as the OP. I have had the inner screen protector replaced at Samsung in Albany, Auckland. It was reasonably quick, just walk in. 

 

My issue with the main screen is it simply not waking up when unfolded. I can tap the screen and press the fingerprint unlock key. Nothing. So I've stopped folding it most of the time. If I fold it slowly I get a screen like the matrix. My dilemma, is mostly laziness. I know I will have to take my phone in and leave it. Which means wiping it. Setting up an old phone. And I can't be bothered. I know I should, it's about 14 months old. One of the perks of the folding is taking photos or videos and not having to hold the camera. Just put it on something flat. And it's also tiny in my pocket. When I fold it. 

 

Edit. The OP is talking about the Fold. I have a Flip 🤦‍♂️

 

mattwnz:

 

Don't know what I would buy instead of another Samsung. 

 

 

As an Android user there seems to be less and less choice. I had LG G3, G4 and another one as well. Some HTC, and few Samsungs. I'd like a Pixel but I want an NZ supported phone. 

