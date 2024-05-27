So I bought a fold 4, it started having a common issue with the inner screen not working.

This issue is well documented online with many many people suffering this.

Take it back to 2degress under warranty, they send it off to samsung.

Samsung say, impact damage warranty doesn't apply. Their "impact damage" is minor scuff marks on the outer screen from being inside ones pocket as you normally would expect. The outer screen still has the factory screen protector on it and if removed they will magically disappear. And they haven't even opened the phone.

So after fighting samsung/2degress about this., they keep coming back saying, no you pay to fix. 2 Degrees are like "talk to Samsung"... um what, I bought the phone from 2degrees, do you have any responsibility here??

Seriously this is how 2degrees/samsung treat customers of their most expensive phones? Really?

Worst customer service I've ever experienced.