I can attest that the WIFI on the 7590 is significantly better than the 7490.

I'm in a 200 m2 ish single level house and had 2x 7490's in mesh (ethernet backhaul) to ensure adequate 5Ghz coverage. The main 7490 was roughly in the middle of the house and the 2nd in one of the far rooms. I swapped to a single 7590 and coverage is great. Yes its not AX, but AC speeds (700/200) over WIFI in the far side of the house is more than acceptable.