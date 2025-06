Hi, I've been experiencing this error for a while and finally decided to investigate.



Phone: Pixel 7 Pro

SIM: 2degrees esim

Plan: prepay monthly



I can successfully send SMS via my Vodafone SIM. Just 2degrees returns error.

"Can't send message with 2degrees - error 41"



I suspect this started occurring when I moved my SIM to an eSIM.



Anyone had this before? Googling the issue doesn't help much.