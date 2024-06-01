Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees port forwarding not working
Mantis

#314953 1-Jun-2024 23:22
Anyone having issues with port forwarding on 2Degrees?

 

My existing port forward is working fine, but trying to forward a new port doesn't work.Everything I've tried still shows the new port as closed.

 

Changing an existing port forward rule that works (eg port 1234) to a new port (eg 4567) doesn't appear to do anything, both ports then appear closed from port checking tools. If i then change it back to the original port (eg 1234) then it shows that port open.

 

These original port forwarding rules that are working would have been set up before the change to the Vocus network

 

Have disabled the port filter in the 2Degrees dashboard (it was enabled but probably not working as I had port 443 forwarded but is wasn't blocked?), not that any of my port forwards were in the ranges that were blocked.

 

Running OPNsense 24.1.8, with a static IP from 2Degrees.

aj6828
  #3243594 2-Jun-2024 00:04
Might be something to do with opensense firewall have you tried DMZ setting just to confirm if it works ?




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3243600 2-Jun-2024 01:28
In your 2degrees broadband portal there is a port filtering setting. Ensure this is turned off to whitelist all ports: https://www.2degrees.nz/help/broadband-help/troubleshooting/port-filtering 

 

But also do you really need to port forward? Could Cloudflare Tunnels or Tailscale be a valid workaround if it's just you? Remember, port forwarding exposes that port to that host (and by proxy, your network if that service is exploited). The less ports forwarded, the better and really these days I would even go as far as ensuring you have a DMZ set up fully separate from your main LAN.




