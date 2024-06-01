Anyone having issues with port forwarding on 2Degrees?

My existing port forward is working fine, but trying to forward a new port doesn't work.Everything I've tried still shows the new port as closed.

Changing an existing port forward rule that works (eg port 1234) to a new port (eg 4567) doesn't appear to do anything, both ports then appear closed from port checking tools. If i then change it back to the original port (eg 1234) then it shows that port open.

These original port forwarding rules that are working would have been set up before the change to the Vocus network

Have disabled the port filter in the 2Degrees dashboard (it was enabled but probably not working as I had port 443 forwarded but is wasn't blocked?), not that any of my port forwards were in the ranges that were blocked.

Running OPNsense 24.1.8, with a static IP from 2Degrees.